On the heels of NBC ordering a new season of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan’s Will & Grace, the network has given a pilot order to a multi-camera comedy from Mutchnick and fellow sitcom veteran Jeff Astrof. The project was initially developed at CBS last season. Warner Bros. TV, where Mutchnick is under an overall deal, is the studio.

I hear that this was one of two Mutchnick scripts that Warner Bros. TV sent to NBC as the network was closing in on a Will & Grace earlier this month. Since Mutchnick is under an overall deal at WBTV, he’s being loaned out to do Will & Grace, which is produced by Universal TV.

NBC had focused primarily on buying single camera scripts this development season but I hear the pickup for the multi-camera Will & Grace shifted the network’s attention to multi-camera comedy as they would like to launch a new sitcom behind the new season of the Emmy-winning series.

Written by Mutchnick and Astrof, Happy Peppers is about an adult brother and sister who wind up living together for the first time since they were kids, after one of them suffers a big loss. They become each other’s wingmen, shoulder to cry on, best friend and punching bag as they navigate love, loss and work while helping to get each other “un-stuck.” Mutchnick and Astrof executive produce via their Too Mutch Ink and Barge Productions, respectively.

Mutchnick and Astrof previously worked together on the CBS/WBTV comedy series Partners.