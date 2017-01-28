NBC has given a pilot order to an untitled medical drama (fka Salvation), from Law & Order veteran Warren Leight, Paul Haggis (Crash) and Sony TV.

The project, written/executive produced by Leight, was the first big drama buy for the broadcast network this season, receiving a pilot production commitment by NBC with Haggis potentially directing. He will executive produce the pilot, which will be directed/exec produced by veteran Charles McDougall.

The untitled drama is described as a real time “extreme event” medical series that follows the nurses and doctors of an understaffed Brooklyn hospital that becomes the borough’s last viable trauma center after a catastrophic hurricane wreaks havoc on the city. On a holiday weekend with few doctors on call, the medical staff will be pushed to make the most difficult life-and-death choices as they work to save their patients and themselves.

This marks a return to NBC and first project for Leight since he segued from his stint as showrunner on the network’s Law & Order: SVU to his overall deal with Sony TV last summer. SVU producer Universal TV had also pursued Leight for an overall deal. When he opted to go with an independent studio instead, signing with Sony TV, the network went aggressively after his first pitch, landing what was then called Salvation with a big production commitment.