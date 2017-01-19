Numbers don’t lie. While critics’ reviews were mixed, ratings for the Golden Globes ceremony hosted by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon were up year-to-year, averaging a 5.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 20.0 million viewers in Live+same day.

“I give Jimmy credit for raising the ratings this year and broadening the ratings: 60+ and teens and kids went up, and the 18-49 demo was strong,” NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline at TCA.

There is no deal in place for Fallon to return but Greenblatt would like him to. “The best opening in any awards show in a long time,” he said of the La La Land-inspired elaborate video montage that kicked off the telecast. “We are thrilled that he did it. Would he do it again? We haven’t had that conversation but I’d love him to do it again.”

Historically, all previous Golden Globes hosts — Ricky Gervais and Tina Fey & Amy Poehler — have done multiple turns.