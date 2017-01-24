NBC soap Days of Our Lives – lately facing its very own existential cliff-hanger – has replaced its co-head writer Dena Higley with longtime daytime scribe Ron Carlivati. “Like Sands Through the Hourglass,” Carlivati tweeted tonight, a reference to Days‘ famous spoken-word intro.

Carlivati will be the daytime series’ head writer, with Ryan Quan, co-head writer with Higley, given the newly created Creative Consultant title. Sharing that title will be Days writer Sheri Anderson Thomas. The changes take effect immediately.

The new head writer is well known to soap fans from his stints on both One Life to Live and General Hospital. His tenure at One Life to Live included a Daytime Emmy win in 2008.

Here’s his tweet about the new gig, with a hashtag “Guess I Have To Get Back To Work”:

The staff changes come as NBC’s sole daytime drama faces an indefinite future. As Deadline recently reported, discussions are underway for a 52nd, and possibly final, season. NBC’s recent hire of Fox News’ Megyn Kelly brought speculation of a morning talk show that could shake-up the network’s daytime schedule.

At TCA recently, NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline about Days, “We haven’t made decisions, but we like that show. I think we will know more in couple of months. As they age, these shows diminish, there is a lot of delayed viewing and very little linear viewing anymore, you have to keep looking at that.”

Days is produced by Sony TV, which also is behind CBS’ veteran daytime drama The Young and the Restless.