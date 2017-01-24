NBC has given the green light to a single-camera comedy from Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live’s Mike O’Brien and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video.





Written by O’Brien, the untitled comedy (fka AP Bio) centers on a hilariously cynical Ivy League professor who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school biology teacher where he imposes his unorthodox teaching style and uses the kids to plot out revenge on those who wronged him. Meyers, O’Brien, Mike Shoemaker, Michaels and Andrew Singer executive produce. Universal TV is the studio.

The project reunites Meyers and O’Brien from their days together on SNL. O’Brien has been a writer on the sketch comedy series since 2009 and did a season-long stint as a featured player before returning to writing on the show. Michaels’ Broadway Video produces both SNL and Late Night with Seth Meyers as well as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, all on NBC.

This is NBC’s second half-hour pilot order, joining the untitled Kourney Kang family comedy.