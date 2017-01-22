The season two debut of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, with the San Antonio Spurs’ overtime win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, was the highest-rated, non-Christmas NBA game of the 2016-17 regular season across ABC and ESPN. Averaging a 2.6 metered market rating, viewership peaked with a 4.0 rating from 11-11:15 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen.

In the San Antonio market, Saturday Primetime delivered a 13.9 rating, the highest-rated game in the market this season across networks. The broadcast generated a 12.2 in the Cleveland market, the second-highest rated game in the market this season across networks.

The game delivered a streaming audience of 231,800 unique viewers, 9,146,000 total minutes streamed and an average minute audience of 59,800 viewers. This is up 31 percent, 28 percent and 14 percent, respectively, from last year’s season debut.

Next week, the defending Western Conference Champion Golden State Warriors host the LA Clippers at 8:30 p.m. on ABC’s NBA Saturday Primetime.