Producer Scott Rudin announced today that The Front Page recouped its entire $4.875 million capitalization during the week ending New Year’s Day. Having recouped in under 15 weeks, it is the first Broadway production of the 2016-17 theater season to reach this milestone. The Front Page is now in the final weeks of its limited engagement and will play its final performance on Sunday, January 29.

This all-star production of Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur’s classic 1928 comedy set in the world of the Chicago newspaper business began performances September 20 at the Broadhurst Theatre and officially opened October 20. Early in its run, it was playing to sold-out audiences nightly and enjoying weekly grosses well past the million-dollar-mark. It remained a top seller through the holiday season.

The show also stars John Slattery, John Goodman, Jefferson Mays, Holland Taylor, Sherie Rene Scott and Robert Morse.