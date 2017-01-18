Television personality Nate Berkus has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Berkus, an interior designer and author, was catapulted to fame by his appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002. Multiple guest stints on Oprah and Rachel Ray led to Berkus getting his own syndicated show, The Nate Berkus Show, which launched in September 2010 and ran for two seasons. It featured make-overs, culture, design, and personal advice. Berkus will make his return to television this spring with a new show for TLC, on which he stars alongside his partner and fellow interior designer Jeremiah Brent.

Berkus continues to run his Chicago-based design firm, Nate Berkus Associates, while his product lines include a home collection sold at Target. He also serves as Artistic Advisor for LG Studio.

Berkus continues to be repped by WME and Frankfurt Kurnit.