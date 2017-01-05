CMT is joining the aftershow club with Nashchat, a social interactive companion to hit country music drama Nashville. The show will include a Facebook Live chat hosted by Amy Brown, co-host of country radio series The Bobby Bones Show, and will debut immediately following the two-hour Season 5 premiere of Nashville January 5 at 11 PM on CMT’s Facebook page. Chris Carmack (Will Lexington) will be the first guest.

Each episode will originate live from a living room in Nashville, featuring cast and crew interviews, original music, Nashville insiders and fans recapping each new episode just after the show ends.

CMT programming chief Jayson Dinsmore told Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva last June that the network was thinking about doing an aftershow, but nothing had been set in stone.

Between episodes, CMT will continue the conversation across all social media. CMT Instagram and Instagram Live will host Nashchat behind the scenes, CMT Snapchat will feature Nashville cast content, fan community content, games and contests. CMT Twitter will drive the daily conversation with the fans including unveiling new memes and clips, as well as quizzes, photos, recaps and episodic promos.

Nashville‘s fifth season is its first on CMT, which along with Hulu, resurrected the series after it was canceled by ABC after a four-season run. The show, set against the backdrop of the city’s music scene, stars Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere as country music stars Rayna Jaymes and Juliet Barnes, respectively. Carmack, Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson, Sam Palladio, Maisy Stella and Lennon Stella also star.