Nashville continues to do good things for CMT. Coming on the heels of last week’s record-setting debut, its January 12 episode drew 2.1 million viewers, making it the network’s most-watched original series telecast ever.

The most recent episode earned a .92 rating with adults 18-49, up 14% from last week’s premiere. It ranks as the high-rated original series telecast in CMT history among women 18-49 (1.28), adults 25-54 (1.15) and women 25-54 (1.64). It also ranked as the highest-rated show on cable for the night among women 25-54 and was top three with women 18-49, according to the network and Nielsen. In its second week, #NashChat Facebook Live reached nearly 1 million fans.

Nashville stars Connie Britton as Rayna Jaymes, Hayden Panettiere as Juliette Barnes, Clare Bowen as Scarlett O’Connor, Chris Carmack as Will Lexington, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley, Sam Palladio as Gunnar Scott, Maisy Stella as Daphne Conrad and Lennon Stella as Maddie Conrad. The series is produced by Lionsgate, ABC Studios and Opry Entertainment.