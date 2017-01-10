Live+3 stats are in and it’s very good news for Nashville and CMT. The Season 5 premiere of the hit country music drama delivered CMT its most-watched original telecast in network history.

On CMT alone, the premiere drew more than 2 million viewers, notching a .80 rating with adults 18-49 and .93 rating with adults 25-54. With women, the series pulled a 1.03 rating in the 18-49 demo and 1.26 in 25-54.

Across both CMT and Nick at Nite, the premiere drew more than 3.1 million viewers, notching a 1.34 rating with adults 18-49 and 1.76 rating with women 18-49. The premiere also did well on social, ranking as No. 1 on Nielsen Social Content ratings series and specials. The new social aftershow NashChat reached more than 1 million fans via a Facebook live chat on CMT’s page.

Set against the backdrop of the city’s music scene Nashville follows Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) and Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere), both of whom face personal and professional challenges as they navigate their paths as artists and individuals. Also starring are Clare Bowen as Scarlett O’Connor, Chris Carmack as Will Lexington, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley, Sam Palladio as Gunnar Scott, Maisy Stella as Daphne Conrad and Lennon Stella as Maddie Conrad.

Produced by Lionsgate, ABC Studios and Opry Entertainment, Nashville is executive produced by Thirtysomething creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick; Steve Buchanan and Callie Khouri.

New episodes air Thursdays at 9 PM on CMT.