Reelz has slotted new entertainment-focused series from veteran celebrity reporters/hosts Nancy O’Dell and Deborah Norville for premiere in April.

Nancy O’Dell Remembers debuts Monday, April 3. In the series, Entertainment Tonight and former Access Hollywood host O’Dell presents her first-hand accounts of monumental celebrity stories including the passing of Princess Diana, Michael Jackson, Robin Williams and Joan Rivers. With more than 20 years of reporting on celebrities and Hollywood, O’Dell will share her personal stories, photos and archive footage as well as her own interviews. Nancy O’Dell Remembers is produced by 99 Media Group.

Exposed With Deborah Norville will look at what happens when Hollywood collides with the dark world of crime through some of entertainment’s headline-making stories. Whether it’s a star’s fall from grace, a celebrity victimized by misplaced trust, or a crime that launches a career, the series takes viewers deep into the twists and turns of the saga including who did it and how. In addition to interviews with those intimately connected to the story, viewers will also see re-creations, surveillance footage and police interrogations to tell stories from the world of entertainment. Exposed with Deborah Norville is produced by Scott Sternberg Productions. Sternberg and Norville serve as Executive Producers. It premieres Wednesday, April 12 on Reelz.