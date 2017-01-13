Naia Cucukov who has been at Walden Media since 2013, has been upped to SVP of development and production at the company. On behalf of Walden, Cucukov has overseen production for A Dog’s Purpose, The Giver, and Everest. She was also the executive producer of Steven Spielberg’s The BFG.

She will continue to identify projects and help in their development. Prior to joining Walden, she worked alongside Sir Richard Branson as Director of Development at Virgin Produced. While there she oversaw creative programing for the Virgin Produced Channel onboard Virgin Airlines and co-produced the award-winning short film Departure Date, the first film shot on a plane and edited while 35,000 feet in the air. While at Virgin, she also worked on such films as Limitless, Machine Gun Preacher and Immortals.

The next release for Walden Media is in association with Focus Films and BH Hilt: The Resurrection of Gavin Stone on Jan. 20, followed by Lasse Hallstrom’s A Dog’s Purpose on Jan. 27 and then Wonder on April 7 which stars Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson in association with Lionsgate and Participant Media.