Gkids has released the trailer for the English-language version to the French animated film My Life as a Zucchini featuring the voices of Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page and Amy Sedaris.

Helmed by Swiss director Claude Barras, the film was nominated for a Golden Globe and was selected as Switzerland’s entry for the Foreign Language Film Oscar.

Here’s the synopsis: After his mother’s sudden death, Zucchini is befriended by a police officer, Raymond, who accompanies him to his new foster home, filled with other orphans his age. At first he struggles to find his place, but with Raymond’s help and his newfound friends, Zucchini eventually learns to trust and love as he searches for a new family of his own.

The U.S version of the stop-motion film will make its debut at Sundance this month followed by a limited theatrical release February 24.

RITA Productions produced the film along with Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films and KNM, in coproduction with the RTS – Radio Télévision Suisse, SRG-SSR, France 3 Cinéma, Rhône Alpes Cinéma and Helium Films.

Check out the trailer above.