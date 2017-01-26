My Life as a Zucchini, the animated French-Swiss film from director Claude Barras, has just released a new clip with English dubbing. The film, which is sitting alongside other Animated Feature Oscar nominees Zootopia, Moana, The Red Turtle and Kubo and the Two Strings, bows in select theaters on February 24.

The story follows a little orphan boy nicknamed Zucchini who is befriended by a police officer who takes him to an orphange. At first he struggles to find his place in this at-times strange and hostile environment, but when a young girl is dropped off with the other children, he begins to learn about love. The English-language voice cast includes Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page and Amy Sedaris.

The stop-motion film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and has taken top honors at festivals around the world. Switzerland’s entry in the Foreign Language Oscar race — it made the shortlist but didn’t land a nom in that category Tuesday — had its U.S. debut at Sundance. My Life as a Zucchini is produced by RITA Productions, Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films and KNM, in a co-production with the RTS – Radio Télévision Suisse, SRG-SSR, France 3 Cinéma, Rhône Alpes Cinéma and Helium Films. It took a village, but the result is absolutely lovely. Here is a clip of this sweet film: