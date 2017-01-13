With no NFL on the Big 4 last night, no new The Big Bang Theory (1.9/7) and despite one finale and one debut, it was a fairly low-key Thursday in primetime.

Absent an original of its blockbuster science geek sitcom, CBS saw its night take a distinct decline from last week. The Great Indoors (1.4/5), Mom (1.3/5), and Life In Pieces (1.2/4) were down 26%, 24% and 14%, respectively, among adults 18-49. At the tail end of the night, the House of Moonves did get a small bit of good news as the struggling Pure Genius (0.9/3) actually saw a rise of 13% in the key demo.

Because a repeat of BBT so often delivers better than originals on CBS and most nets, the encore of the Chuck Lorre-produced show was the night’s top-rated and most watched (10.19 million) show. It also pushed the network to another Thursday win with a 1.3/4 rating overall and 6.85 million viewers.

On Fox, they were not cooking up a storm despite the debut of My Kitchen Rules (0.9/3) after Hell’s Kitchen (1.2/4). The latter was even with its January 5 episode, but the newbie based on an Australian format took a hard 25% fall in the demo from its lead-in to make a soft launch – despite or maybe because of its star power Andrew Dice Clay, Lance Bass, Brandy and Ray J.

Still, with a 1.1/4 overall rating, Fox had a better night than ABC, which offered up its The Great American Baking Show (1.0/3) finale and two-hour special Taking The Stage: African American Music & Stories That Changed America (1.0/3).

Though Great American Baking Show snared its best viewership ever with 5.1 million, it remained even with last week. Its not pies to pies, but last night’s episode was also down a tenth among 18-49s from the December 22, 2015 finale of its previous iteration, when it was called The Great Holiday Baking Show. That not stellar lead-in didn’t do the star-studded celebration of the opening of the Smithsonian’s new(ish) National Museum of African American History and Culture any ratings favors, but the ABC special held onto the demo and improved viewership to 5.32 million.

NBC had a bit of good news with its 8:30 PM The Good Place (1.1/4), up a tenth from last week, but the rest of the net’s lineup of Superstore (1.2/4), Chicago Med (1.2/4) and The Blacklist (1.0/4) were all even with their January 5 broadcasts.