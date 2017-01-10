EXCLUSIVE: The Dark Tower producer MRC has promoted Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman to Co-Presidents, Film. The pair will jointly oversee all aspects of MRC’s film division — Adler, previously SVP Film, will focus will be on production and creative development, and Golfman, previously SVP and Head of Film Business and Legal Affairs, will spearhead distribution, business affairs and partner marketing.

The duo will report to MRC co-CEOs Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk, as well as COO Scott Tenley.

Sony Pictures

MRC, whose credits under the pair include Ted, Chappie and Netflix’s House Of Cards on the TV side, has a loaded film slate in the works for this year. In addition to Sony’s film adaptation of The Dark Tower, based on Stephen King’s epic starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConnaughey, the company also is behind the companion TV series. It and Sony also have Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, and it starts production in the spring on Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh’s Mortal Engines with Universal.

Adler and Golfman are also part of the team that oversees MRC’s co-finance efforts which in the past has included Furious 7, 22 Jump Street and Hotel Transylvania.

“Brye and Jonathan are passionate, skilled executives with proven expertise in their respective fields,” said Wiczyk and Satchu. “We are proud of what they have helped MRC accomplish and are excited for the continued evolution of our content business under their leadership.”