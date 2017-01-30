Casting is set for AT&T Audience Network’s upcoming new straight-to-series drama Mr. Mercedes. Production on the 10-episode show from Sonar Entertainment is underway in Charleston, SC, with the premiere slated for this fall.

Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter) leads as Detective Bill Hodges, along with Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) as Brady Hartsfield. Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight) is cast as Jerome Robinson, Scott Lawrence (Avatar) as Detective Peter Dixon, Robert Stanton (Mercury Rising) as Anthony “Robi” Frobisher and Ann Cusack (Nightcrawler) as Olivia Trelawney, with Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) as Janey Patterson and Holland Taylor (The Truman Show) as Ida Silver. They join previously announced Kelly Lynch (as Deborah Hartsfield), Justine Lupe (Holly Gibney) and Breeda Wool (Lou Linklatter).

Based on Stephen King’s 2014 book, Mr. Mercedes follows demented killer Hartsfield, who taunts retired police detective Hodges with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again.

David E. Kelley is writing the adaptation, which is being produced by Sonar. Jack Bender (Lost) is set to direct. Both executive produce along with Temple Hill Entertainment’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

“It’s an extraordinary cast that’s come together,” said Kelley. “To be able to work with an ensemble of such high-caliber actors, led by Brendan Gleeson … this is such a privilege.”

Said Audience Network head Christopher Long: “Mr. Mercedes is a captivating new series featuring a stellar cast and produced and directed by two industry stalwarts in David E. Kelley and Jack Bender. This is exactly the kind of trifecta Audience constantly seeks in original television productions which we believe resonates with our viewers.”

Said Thomas Lesinski, CEO of Sonar Entertainment: “With excellent source material, a world-class production team and a first-rate cast, all of the pieces are in place to ensure success. We are confident that this series will appeal to a broad audience in the United States and in international territories around the world.”