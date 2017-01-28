UnReal alumna Breeda Wool has landed a series regular role in AT&T Audience Network’s upcoming drama series Mr. Mercedes, set for premiere in the fall.

Based on Stephen King’s 2014 book, Mr. Mercedes follows a demented killer who taunts a retired police detective with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again. Wool will play Lou Linklatter (formerly Freddi Linklatter). Freddi works with Brady at the “Discount Electronix” store and is an outspoken young woman who is flippant with their boss, Frobisher, whom she teases when he gets into his lecture mode. She joins previously announced Kelly Lynch and Justine Lupe.

David E. Kelley is writing the adaptation, which is being produced by Sonar Entertainment, and Jack Bender (Lost) is set to direct. Both executive produce along with Temple Hill Entertainment’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

Wool is one of the stars of the all-female horror anthology XX, which recently screened at the Sundance Film Festival. She’s repped by Bold Management & Production and Innovative Artists.