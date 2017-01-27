The Motion Picture Sound Editors have unveiled nominees for the 64th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards recognizing achievements in feature film, TV, animation and web-based productions. Winners will be announced February 19 in a ceremony at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

The group previously announced that Guillermo del Toro will receive the Filmmaker Award and Harry Cohen the Career Achievement Award at the ceremony.

Here’s the full list of nominees in 23 categories:

Feature English Language – Dialogue/ADR

Arrival

Supervising Sound Editor: Sylvain Bellemare

ADR Supervisor: Stan Sakellaropoulos

Dialog Editor: Claire Pochon, Valery Dufort-Boucher

Deadpool

Supervising Sound Editors: Jim Brookshire, Wayne Lemmer

Dialogue Editors: Teri Dorman, Ben Beardwood

ADR Editors: Laura Graham, R.J. Kizer

Hacksaw Ridge

Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright

Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris

Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge

ADR Editor: Michele Perrone

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, Christopher Scarabosio

Supervising ADR Editor: Richard Quinn

Dialogue Editors: James Spencer, Trey Turner

Sully

Supervising Sound Editors: Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman

Supervising ADR Editor: Katy Wood

Dialogue Editor: Hugo Weng

Hidden Figures

Supervising Sound Editors: Wayne Lemmer, Derek Vanderhorst

Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dawes

Dialogue Editor: Helen Luttrell, RJ Kizer

Hell or High Water

Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Gaeta

Dialogue Editors: Chris Battaglia, Harrison Meyle

ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen

Lion

Supervising Sound Editor: Robert Mackenzie

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Glenn Newnham

Feature English Language – Effects/Foley

Arrival

Supervising Sound Editors: Sylvain Bellemare

Foley Artists: Nicolas Becker, Gregory Vincent

Sound Designers: Dave Whitehead, Olivier Calvert, Michelle Child

Sound Effects Editors: Pierre-Jules Audet, Alan Murray, Mathieu Beaudin, Mimi Allard, Daniel Capeille, Simon Girard, Patrick Rioux

Foley Editors: Steven Ghouti, Olivier Guillaume, Niels Barletta, Luc Raymond

Deadpool

Supervising Sound Editors: Wayne Lemmer, Jim Brookshire

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connel, John T Cucci

Sound Designers: Craig Henighan, Warren Hendriks, Ai Ling Lee

Deepwater Horizon

Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, Renee Tondelli

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, Rick Owens

Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, Sylvain Lasseur, Dror Mohar, Kris Fenske

Doctor Strange

Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie, Foley Editors: Ryan Frias, Steve Orlando

Sound Designers: Nia Hansen, David C. Hughes

Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, J.R. Grubbs, David Chrastka

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

Hacksaw Ridge

Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie

Foley Editor: Alex Francis

Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro

Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Wood, Christopher Scarabosio

Foley Editors: Luke Dunn GIELMUDA, Ryan Frias

Foley Artists: Frank Rinella, Ronni Pitman

Sound Designers: Christopher Scarabosio, David Acord

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Josh Gold, J.R. Grubbs

The Jungle Book

Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Boyes, Frank Eulner

Foley Editors: James Likowski, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Dennie Thorpe, Jana Vance

Sound Effects Editors: Ken Fischer, Andre Fenley, David Chrastka

Captain America: Civil War

Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

Sound Designers: Nia Hansen, David C. Hughes

Foley Editors: Jacob Riehle, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, JR Grubbs, Jeremy Bowker

Feature Animation

Finding Dory

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Slanec

Dialogue Editors: James Spencer

Foley Editors: Christopher Flick, Jacob Riehle

Sound Designer: Tim Nielsen

Sound Effects Editors: Ken Fischer, Jonathan Borland, Jack Whittaker

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

Music Editors: Bill Bernstein, Michael Zainer

Kubo And The Two Strings

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Chau

Foley Editor: Travis Crotts

Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, Gregg Barbanell

Sound Designer: Tim Chau

Sound Effects Editors: Clayton Weber, Thomas O’Neil Younkman

Moana

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison

Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

The Little Prince

Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Barnett, Tim Nielsen

Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff

Foley Editor: Dug Winningham

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi

Music Editors: Bob Badami, Catherine Wilson

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Ken Fischer

Zootopia

Supervising Sound Editor: Addison Teague

ADR Editor: Dan Laurie

Foley Editors: Christopher Flick, Willard Overstreet

Sound Effects Editors: Lee Gilmore, Jack Whittaker, Jeremy Bowker

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Ronni Brown

Music Editors: Stephen M. Davis, M.P.S.E., Earl Ghaffari, Daniel Waldman

Sing

Supervising Sound Editors: Dennis Leonard

Sound Designer: Steve Boeddeker

Dialog Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Foley Editors: Richard Gould, Zach Martin, Larry Oatfield

Sound Effects Editors: Mac Smith, Dustin Cawood, Luke Dunn Gielmuda

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden, Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Music Editor: Andre Zweers

The Red Turtle

Supervising Sound Editors: Bruno Seznec, Sébastien Marquilly

Supervising Dialog Editor: Christine Seznec

Sound Designer: Matthieu Michaux

Foley Artist: Florian Fabre

Music Editor: Fabien Devillers

Feature Documentary

13th

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Boggs

Music Editor: Julie Pierce

Sound Designer: Jeffrey Perkins

Sound Effects Editor: Alex Lee

Amanda Knox

Supervising Sound Editor: Chris Stangroom

Dialogue Editor: Stephen C. Davies

Sound Effects Editors: Diego Jimenez, Max Holland, Jesse Peterson, Oscar Convers

Before The Flood

Supervising Sound Editor: Allan Zaleski

Sound Designer: Dave Paterson

Dialog Editors: Larry Herman, Sylvia Menno

Sound Effects Editor: Grant Elder

Music Editor: Ren Klyce

Passage To Mars

Supervising Sound Editors: Trip Brock, MPSE, Steven Avila, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Ben Whitver, Shasha Dong

Sound Effects Editors: Raymond Park, Peter Lago, MPSE, Alexander Pugh, MPSE

Foley Artists: Matthew Salib, Terry Boyd, Jr.

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

Supervising Sound Editors: Cameron Frankley, Jon Michaels

Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle

Music Editor: Melissa Muik

Sound Effects Editor: Dan Kenyon, Will Digby

The Eagle Huntress

Supervising Sound Editors: Lewis Goldstein, Pierre Takal

Dialogue Editor: Tom Ryan

Foley Editor: Wen Hsuan Tseng

Foley Artist: Shaun Brennan

Sound Effects Editor: Alex Soto

The Ivory Game

Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Plöderl, Thomas Kathriner

Dialogue Editor: Klaus Gartner

Sound Designer: Bernhard Zorzi

Sound Effects Editor: Bernd Dormayer

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble

Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner

Sound Designer: Al Nelson

Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers

Feature Foreign Language – Effects/Foley/Dialogue/ADR

Elle

Supervising Sound Editor: Alexis Place

Supervising ADR Editor: Katia Boutin

Sound Effects Editor: Gwennolé Le Borgne

Foley Artist: Philippe van Leer

Neruda

ADR Editor: Toño Cubillo

Foley Artists: Ivo Moraga

Sebastián Esquivel

Music Editor: Hervé Schneid

Sound Designer: Miguel Hormazábal

Sound Effects Editor: Ivo Moraga

The Handmaiden

Supervising Sound Editor: Chul Woo Moon

Dialogue Editors: Min Kyung Cho, Yoon Sung Hong

Foley Editor: Eun Jung Kim

Foley Artist: Eun Jung Kim

Sound Designer: Suk Won Kim

Sound Effects Editor: Jung Ho Lee

The King’s Choice

Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning

Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning

Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson

Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning

Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad, Jens Johansson

Toni Erdmann

Supervising Sound Editor: Fabian Schmidt

Sound Designers: Erik Mischijew, Matz Muller

Sound Effects Editor: Adrian Baumeister

Foley Editor: Jan Moser

Foley Artists: Martin Langenbach, Gunther Rohn

Under the Shadow

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard Kondal

Dialogue Editor: Stelios Koupetoris

Foley Editor: Gwilym Perry

Sound Designer: Alex Joseph

Sound Effects Editor: Alex Outhwaite

Feature Music

Arrival

Music Editor: Clint Bennett

Hacksaw Ridge

Music Editor: Matt Friedman

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Supervising Music Editor: John Finklea

Music Editors: Stephen Davis MPSE, Warren Brown MPSE

13 Hours

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editors: Lee Scott, Nate Underkuffler

Doctor Strange

Supervising Music Editor: Steve Durkee

Music Editors: Stephen M. Davis, MPSE, Nashia Wachsman, Warren Brown, MPSE, Anele Onyekwere

Don’t Breathe

Music Editor: Maarten Hofmeijer

Star Trek Beyond

Music Editors: Stephen Davis MPSE, Paul Rabjohns

Warcraft: The Beginning

Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles

Feature Musical

Florence Foster Jenkins

Supervising Music Editor: Gerard McCann

Music Editors: Neil Stemp, Stuart Morton

La La Land

Music Editor: Jason Ruder

Moana

Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Daniel Pinder

Sing Street

Supervising Music Editor: Becky Bentham

Trolls

Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Erich Stratmann, Vicki Hiatt

Direct to Video Animation

Batman Bad Blood

Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten

Dialogue Editors: Mark Keatts, Mike Garcia

Foley Editor: Robert Monkress

Sound Designer: Matt Hall

Sound Effects Editor: Gerardo Gonzalez

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League – Cosmic Clash

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre

Dialogue Editor: Kelly Foley Downs, Mike Garcia

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Sound Designers: Lawrence Reyes, Evan R. Dockter, Greg Hainer

Supervising Music Editor: Tim Kelly

Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout

Supervising Sound Editors: Devon Bowman, Rob McIntyre

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Sound Effects Editors: Evan Dockter, Lawrence Reyes, Marc Schmidt, DJ Lynch

Dialogue Editors: Kelly Foley-Downs, Mike Garcia

Open Season: Scared Silly

Supervising Sound Editor: Geoffrey Rubay

Music Editor: Matt Friedman

Sound Designer: Ryan Collins

Sound Effects Editor: Alec Rubay

Space Dogs Adventure to the Moon

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Hollman

Audio Lead: Dan Snow

Dialogue Editor: Elliot Herman

Sound Effects Editor: Joshua Ellis

Direct to Video Live Action

Broken Vows

Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Higgins, Eric Lalicata

Audio Leads: Dan Snow

Dialogue Editors: Dhyana Carlton-Tims

Foley Editors: Leah Putlek

Sound Effects Editors: Ryan Gegenheimer, Kyle Lane

Foley Artist: Jody Berglund

Rattle The Cage

Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Ian Shedd

Foley Artists: Matthew Salib, Sanaa Cannella

Sound Designer: Raymond Park

Sound Effects Editors: Zheng Jia, G.W. Pope, III, John Kochanczyk, Rory O’Shea

Foley Editor: Terry Boyd, Jr.

The Duel

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Micah Loken

Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE

Music Editor: Ben Zarai

Sound Effects Editors: Sean Gray, Ken Skoglund, Steve Urban

The Thinning

Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Ben Whitver

Foley Editor: Jordan McClain

Foley Artists: Matthew Salib, Sanaa Cannella

Sound Designer: Raymond Park

Sound Effects Editors: Zheng Jia, Sean Heissinger

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Karol Urban, MPSE

Foley Editors: David Kitchens, MPSE

Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza

Sound Designer: Roland Thai

Sound Effects Editors: David Barbee, MPSE, Sean Gray, Ben Zarai

Music Editor: Zigmund Gron

Computer Episodic (Webisode)

Future-Worm!

Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Finan MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jacob Cook

Foley Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE

Sound Designer: Eric Freeman

Sound Effects Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE

Joyride

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

Sound Designer: Csaba Wagner

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Ozan Biron

Overwatch: The Last Bastion

Supervising Sound Editor: Caroline Hernandez

Supervising Music Editor: Samuel Cardon

Audio Lead: Paul Menichini

Foley Editors: Darrin Mann, Kyle Webb

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell

Music Editor: Derek Duke

Sound Designer: Harry Cohen

Sound Effects Editor: Keith Bilderbeck, Alexander Ephraim

StartUp 104 “Angel Investor”

Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Higgins, Eric Lalicata

Audio Leads: Dan Snow

Dialogue Editors: Brian Dunlop

Dhyana Carlton-Tims

Foley Editors: Leah Putlek, Ryan Maguire

Foley Artist: Tara Blume

Music Editor: Chris McGeary

Sound Designer: Alex Weiss

Sound Effects Editor: Ryan Gegenheimer

Vixen

Dialogue Editors: David Cowan, Patrick Foley, Kelly Foley Downs, Mike Garcia

Foley Editors: Shaun Cunningham, David Bonilla

Foley Artist: John Lampinen

Sound Designer: Robert Duran

Game Cinematics

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Csaba Wagner, Shannon Potter

Audio Director: Stephen Miller

Foley Editor: Matt Cavanaugh

Sound Designers: Tim Walston, Eliot Conners

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Brent Burge, Patrick Ginn, Chad Bedell, Scott Wolf, Mike Schapiro

Music Editor: Sam Marshall

Foley Artist: Gary Hecker

Gears of War 4

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Tim Walston, Sam Justice

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Justin Davey, Chris Diebold, Mike Schapiro, Malte Bieler, Jamey Scott

Foley Editors: Matt Cavanaugh, Colin Hart, George Pereyra, Craig Tomlinson

Audio Director: John Morgan

Audio Lead: Josh Linton

Mafia III

Audio Director: Matt Bauer (MPSE)

Foley Editors: Scott Curtis (MPSE)

Foley Artists: John Roesch (MPSE), Sean England, Shelley Roden, MPSE, Dennie Thorpe, Jana Vance, Ronni Brown

Sound Designers: Alexandre Saba, Jamey Scott (MPSE), Petr Klimunda

Sound Effects Editors: Kegan Chau, Mitchell Lincoln

Foley Editor: Jason Butler

Scoring Editors: Jesse Harlin, Jim Bonney

Music Editor: Ronan Chris Murphy

Uncharted 4 a Thief’s End

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Audio Director: Phillip Kovats

Sound Designers: Chad Bedell, Patrick Ginn, Scott Wolf, Dutch Hill, Alan Rankin, Jeremy Rogers, Robert Krekel, Erick Ocampo, Neil Uchitel

Supervising Music Editor: Scott Hanau

Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Ernest Johnson, Rob Goodson, Ted Kocher

Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford

Sound Effects Editors: Alexander Leeman Johnson, Jesse Garcia

World of Warcraft: Legion Cinematic

Supervising Sound Editor: Caroline Hernandez

Supervising Music Editor: Neal Acree

Audio Lead: Paul Menichini

Foley Editor: Darrin Mann

Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell

Scoring Editor: John Kurlander

Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, David Farmer

Dialogue Lead: Andrea Toyias

Dialogue Editor: Michael Roache, Gary Rizzo

Sound Effects Editor: Isaac Hammons

Special Venue

A Beautiful Planet

Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Thillaye

Supervising Music Editor: Paul Talbot

Supervising ADR Editor: Alison Fisher

Foley Editor: Andy Malcolm

Foley Artist: Goro Koyama

Music Editor: Cory Mandel

Sound Designer: Ed Douglas

Sound Effects Editor: Karl Mohr

Vocal Editor: Rowan Thillaye Kerr

America Wild: National Parks Adventure

Supervising Sound Editor: Andrew DeCristofaro

Dialogue Editor: Darren Warkentin

Foley Editor: David Stanke

Foley Artist: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford

Music Editor: Steve Wood

Sound Designers: Michael Payne, Jay Wilkinson

Extreme Weather

Supervising Sound Editor: Brian Eimer

Music Editor: Nicholas Cochran

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Bonini, Taylan Cevik

Pearl

Supervising Sound Editor: Jamey Scott

Audio Director: Scot Stafford

Music Editor: Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler

Sound Designer: Jamey Scott

TV Animation – Effects/Foley/Dialogue/ADR

Albert

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Michael Petak, Anna Adams

Foley Editor: Tess Fournier

Foley Artists: Craig Ng

Music Editor: Brad Breeck

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Tess Fournier

Avengers Assemble (Adapting To Change)

Supervising Sound Editor: Mike Draghi

Dialogue Editor: John Brengman

Foley Editor: Roberto Alegria

Sound Designers: Marcos Abrom, Michael Emter, Jesse Arruda

BoJack Horseman (Fish Out of Water)

Supervising Sound Editor: Hunter Curra

ADR Editor: Konrad Piñon

Sound Designers: Andrew Twite, Joy Elett, Kailand C. Reilly

Gravity Falls (Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back the Falls)

Supervising Sound Editor: Heather Olsen

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Foley Artist: John Lampinen

Sound Designer: Heather Olsen

Star Wars Rebels: (Twilight of the Apprentice)

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Dialogue Editors: Tony Dias, Jacob Ortiz

Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Artists: Kim Patrick

Sound Effects Editor: Bonnie Wild

Sound Designer: David Acord

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (The Ever-Burning Fire)

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Elliot Herman MPSE, Anna Adams

Foley Editor: Roger Pallan

Music Editor: Sebastian Evans II

Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Shiffman MPSE, Jessey Drake MPSE

Voltron: The Legendary Defender (The Black Paladin)

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, Devon Bowman

Foley Editor: Alfredo Douglas

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Music Editors: Brad Breeck, Brian Parkhurst

Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter, Lawrence Reyes

Sound Effects Editors: DJ Lynch, Andrew Ing

TV Documentary Long Form – Effects/Foley/Dialogue/ADR

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Dzuban

Dialogue Editor: Justin Dzuban

Sound Effects Editors: Justin Krook, Pernell Salinas

Mapplethorpe: Look At The Pictures

World of Wonder

Supervising Sound Editor: Paulette Victor Lifton

Dialogue Editors: Scott Brewster, Gary Coppola

Foley Editor: Nathan Ashton

Foley Artist: Nathan Ashton

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Allen

My Beautiful Broken Brain

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan

Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis

Sound Effects Editor: Tom Foster

Searching For Home: Coming Back From War

Supervising Sound Editor: Paulette Lifton

Dialogue Editors: Gary Coppola, James Gallivan

ADR Editor: Jamison Rabbe

Sound Effects Editors: Paul Mason, Gabe Aronson

Team Foxcatcher

Supervising Sound Editors: Nicholas Montgomery, Tom Efinger

Dialogue Editor: Jeff Seelye

Music Editor: Suzana Peric

TV Documentary Short Form – Effects/Foley/Dialogue/ADR

Captive

Dialogue Editors: Claire Ellis

Sound Effects Editors: Kim Tae Hak

Chef’s Table

Supervising Sound Editor: William McGuigan

Sound Effects Editor: Nikola Simikic

Last Chance U

Supervising Sound Editors: Pete Nichols

Dialogue Editors: Graham Barclay, Aaron Cross

Foley Editors: Jason Coleman

Foley Artists: Jason Coleman

Sound Designers: Barry Weir

Sonic Sea

Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates

Dialogue Editor: Ryan Briley

Sound Effects Editors: Ron Aston, Christopher Bonis

The White Helmets

Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis

Sound Effects Editor: Tom Foster

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World

Supervising Sound Editor: Rich Cutler

Music Editor: Oliver Lief

TV Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

Harley and the Davidsons (Night 2: Race to the Top)

Supervising Sound Editor: Jamie Caple

Dialogue Editors: Dan Green, Michael Wabro

ADR Editors: Tim Hands

Roots (Part 2)

Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Megregian

Supervising ADR Editor: Stuart Martin

Dialogue Editors: Steve Stuhr, Christian Buenaventura

ADR Editor: Jason Krane

Sherlock (The Abominable Bride)

Supervising Sound Editor: Douglas Sinclair

Dialogue Editor: Paul McFadden

ADR Editor: Douglas Sinclair

The Night Of (Part 1 The Beach)

Supervising Sound Editor: NICHOLAS RENBECK

Dialogue Editors: SARA STERN, LUCIANO VIGNOLA, OdinOBIN BENITEZ

ADR Editor: MARISSA LITTLEFIELD

Westworld (The Bicameral Mind)

Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E.

Supervising ADR Editor: Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Dialogue Editors: Brian Armstrong M.P.S.E, Fred Paragano

TV Long Form – FX/Foley

Preacher (Pilot)

Supervising Sound Editor: Michael Babcock

Sound Designers: Michael Babcock, Chris Diebold

Sound Effects Editor: Ian Herzon

Roots (Part 1)

Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Megregian

Foley Editor: Mitchell Lestner

Foley Artists: Noel Vought, Ginger Geary

Sound Designer: Tim Cleveland

Sound Effects Editors: Paul Diller, John Snider, Marcello Dubaz

Sherlock (The Abominable Bride)

Supervising Sound Editor: Douglas Sinclair

Foley Editor: Jamie Talbutt

Foley Artist: Julie Ankerson

Sound Effects Editors: Stuart McCowan, Jon Salmon-Joyce

War and Peace (Night 4)

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole

Foley Editor: Sarah Elias

Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Andi Derrick

Sound Effects Editors: Andy Kennedy, Alex Ellerington, Danton Tanimura, Saoirse Christopherson

Westworld (The Bicameral Mind)

Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head

Foley Artists: Rick Owen MPSE, Tara Blume

Sound Designers: Mark Allen MPSE, Marc Glassman MPSE

TV Long Form Musical

Music Editor: Scott Schirle

Quarry (You Don’t Miss Your Water)

Music Editor: Lodge Worster

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le

Music Editors: Wolfgang Aichholz, Kevin Banks, MPSE

The Get Down (Where There Is Ruin, There Is Hope for a Treasure)

Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

Music Editor: Dave Robertson

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again

Music Editor: Kevin Bassinson

TV Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

Game of Thrones (Battle of the Bastards)

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel

Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Deals With Your Devils)

Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Colman

Dialogue Editor: Stefani Feldman

ADR Editor: Sara Bencivenga

Penny Dreadful (Ebb Tide)

Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall

Dialogue Editor: Elma Bello

ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake, Paul Conway

Shooter (Overwatch)

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea

Dialogue Editor: Robert Guastini

ADR Editor: Julie Altus

The Shannara Chronicles (Bloodfire)

Supervising Sound Editor: Norval “Charlie” Crutcher III

Supervising ADR Editor: Michael Lawshe

Dialogue Editor: Karyn Foster

The Walking Dead (Heart’s Still Beating)

Supervising Sound Editors: Jerry Ross, Lou Thomas, Tim Farrell

Foley Editor: Clay Weber

Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, Katie Rose, Derrin Mann

Music Editor: Michael Baber

Westworld (Trace Decay)

Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E.

Supervising ADR Editor: Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Dialogue Editors: Brian Armstrong M.P.S.E, Fred Paragano

TV Short Form – FX/Foley

American Horror Story: Roanoke (Chapter 1)

Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Megregian

Foley Artist: Noel Vought

Sound Designer: Timothy Cleveland

Sound Effects Editor: Paul Diller

Better Call Saul (Nailed)

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager

Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford

Foley Artist: Tim Chilton, Jerry Trent

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Cookson

Black Sails (XX)

Supervising Sound Editor: Benjamin Cook

Foley Editor: Brett Voss

Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Pitts, Tim Tuchrello

Game of Thrones (Battle of the Bastards)

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel

Foley Editors: Brett Voss, John Matter

Foley Artists: Jeffrey Wilhoit, Dylan Wilhoit

Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield

Sound Effects Editor: Bradley Katona

Marco Polo (Heirs)

Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Paterson

Foley Artist: Rachel Chancey

Sound Effects Editors: Glenfield Payne, Damian Volpe

Narcos (The Good, The Bad, and The Dead)

Supervising Sound Editor: Randle Akerson

Foley Artist: Steve Hammond

Sound Effects Editor: Dino R.DiMuro, MPSE

Stranger Things (Chapter 8: The Upside Down)

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North

Foley Editor: Jacob McNaughton

Foley Artist: Noel Vought

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan

Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, Jonathan Golodner

Westworld (Trompe L’Oeil)

Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head

Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Rick Owens M.P.S.E

Sound Designers: Mark R. Allen M.P.S.E, Marc Glassman M.P.S.E

TV Short Form Music Score

Animal Kingdom (What Have You Done)

Music Editor: Troy Hardy

Arrow (What We Leave Behind)

Music Editor: Shie Rozow

Game of Thrones (Battle of the Bastards)

Music Editor: David Klotz

Just Add Magic (Just Add Pluots Part 2)

Music Editor: Shie Rozow

Lethal Weapon (Pilot)

Supervising Music Editor: Chris McGeary

Music Editors: Jenny Leite

Luke Cage (Soliloquy of Chaos)

Music Editor: Michael Brake

Quantico (Lipstick)

Music Editor: Robert Cotnoir

Stranger Things (Chapter Three: Holly Jolly)

Music Editor: David Klotz

TV Short Form Musical

Mozart In The Jungle (Now I Will Sing)

Music Editor: Jason Newman

Nashville (Didn’t Expect It To Go Down This Way)

Music Editors: Jaclyn Newman Dorn, Sean Alexander

The Get Down (Raise Your Words, Not Your Voice)

Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

Verna Fields Award for Student Film Makers

Eden

Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University

Sound Designers: Taylor Scherer

Fishwitch

National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Zoltan Juhasz

Foley Artist: Zoltan Juhasz

Sound Designer: Zoltan Juhasz

Icarus

Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University

Supervising Sound Editor: Gerry Vazquez

Sound Designer: Gerry Vazquez

It’s Just a Gun

Chapman University

Supervising Sound Editor and Designer: Xiang Li

Foley Artist: Xiang Li

Shallow Grave

Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University

Supervising Sound Editor and Designer: Peiqi Duan

Foley Artists: Peiqi Duan, Tianfu Zhang

Those Who Are Lost

National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Designer: Tom Jenkins

ADR and Dialogue Editor: Tom Jenkins

Foley Artist: Tom Jenkins

Music Editor: Tom Jenkins

Jerry

Chapman University

Supervising Sound Editor and Designer: Xiaodan Li

ADR and Dialogue Editor: Xiaodan Li

Foley Artist: Wenrui Fan

Amelia’s Closet

University of Southern California

Supervising Sound Editor: Chris Morocco

Sound Effects Editors: Derek Sepe, Dustin Elm