Nominations for the 28th annual GLAAD media awards were announced today and in the list that counts 156, only two were named in the outstanding film wide release category, Oscar frontrunner Moonlight and Paramount’s Star Trek Beyond. Cable networks dominated in the television category with Showtimes’ Shameless, BBC America’s Orphan Black, USA’s Eyewitness, and Freeform’s Shadowhunters among those vying for the award that recognizes media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBT community and the issues that affect their lives.
The ceremony will take place on two night, beginning in Los Angles on April 1 at The Beverly Hilton followed by the New York on May 6 at New York Hilton Midtown. Special honorees for each city to be revealed in the coming weeks.
See the list below:
Outstanding Film – Wide Release
“Moonlight” (A24)
“Star Trek Beyond” (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Film – Limited Release
“The Handmaiden” (Amazon)
“Naz & Maalik” (Wolfe Releasing)
“Other People” (Vertical Entertainment)
“Spa Night” (Strand Releasing)
“Those People” (Wolfe Releasing)
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox)
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW)
“Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“One Mississippi” (Amazon)
“The Real O’Neals” (ABC)
“Steven Universe” (Cartoon Network)
“Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)
“Take My Wife” (Seeso)
“Transparent” (Amazon)
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Fosters” (Freeform)
“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)
“Hap and Leonard” (SundanceTV)
“How to Get Away With Murder” (ABC)
“The OA” (Netflix)
“Orphan Black” (BBC America)
“Shadowhunters” (Freeform)
“Shameless” (Showtime)
“Supergirl” (The CW)
“Wynonna Earp” (Syfy)
Outstanding Individual Episode (in a Series Without a Regular LGBTQ Character)
“The Loud House,” “Attention Deficit” (Nickelodeon)
“Drunk History,” “Bar Fights” (Comedy Central)
“Black-ish,” “Johnson & Johnson” (ABC)
“Black Mirror,” “San Junipero” (Netflix)
“Easy,” “Vegan Cinderella” (Netflix)
Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
“Eyewitness” (USA Network)
“London Spy” (BBC America)
“Looking: The Movie” (HBO)
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” (Fox)
“Vicious: The Finale” (PBS)
Outstanding Documentary
“Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures” (HBO)
“Out of Iraq” (Logo)
“The Same Difference” (Centric)
“Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four” (Investigation Discovery)
“The Trans List” (HBO)
Outstanding Daily Drama
“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)
Outstanding Reality Series
“Gaycation” (Viceland)
“I Am Cait” (E!)
“I Am Jazz” (TLC)
“The Prancing Elites Project” (Oxygen)
“Strut” (Oxygen)
Outstanding Music Artist
Against Me!, “Shape Shift With Me” (Total Treble Music/Xtra Mile)
Blood Orange, “Freetown Sound” (Domino)
Brandy Clark, “Big Day in a Small Town” (Warner Bros. Records)
Tyler Glenn, “Excommunication” (Island Records)
Ty Herndon, “House on Fire” (BFD)
Elton John, “Wonderful Crazy Night” (Island Records)
Lady Gaga, “Joanne” (Interscope Records)
Frank Ocean, “Blonde” (Boys Don’t Cry)
Sia, “This is Acting” (RCA Records)
Tegan and Sara, “Love You to Death” (Warner Bros. Records)
Outstanding Comic Book
All-New X-Men, written by Dennis Hopeless (Marvel Comics)
Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Marvel Comics)
DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics)
Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Studios)
Love is Love, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko (IDW Publishing, DC Comics)
Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios)
Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando (DC Comics)
Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth (Marvel Comics)
Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan (Image Comics)
The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)
Outstanding Talk Show Episode
“Angelica Ross” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Comedy Central
“Cookie Johnson” Super Soul Sunday
OWN
“North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws” Late Night with Seth Meyers
NBC
“Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor” The Ellen DeGeneres Show
syndicated
“Trey Pearson” The View
ABC
Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine
“Bingham” SC Featured
ESPN
“Church and States” VICE on HBO
HBO
“Gavin Grimm’s Fight” VICE News Tonight
HBO
“Life as Matt” E:60
ESPN
“Switching Teams” 60 Minutes
CBS
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
“Gay Community in U.S. ‘Forged in Fire'” The Rachel Maddow Show
MSNBC
“Interview with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi” Anderson Cooper 360
CNN
“Many in LGBT Community Fear Changes under Trump” NBC Nightly News
NBC
“Terror in Orlando” PBS NewsHour
PBS
“Troop Turnaround: U.S. Military Transgender Ban Ended by Pentagon” CBS This Morning
CBS
Outstanding Newspaper Article
“An LGBT Hunger Crisis” by Roni Caryn Rabin
The New York Times
“Mid-South Couples Celebrate First Year of Marriage Equality, But Challenges Remain for LGBT Community” by Katie Fretland, Ron Maxey
The Commercial Appeal [Memphis, Tenn.]
“Nowhere to Go: LGBT Youth on the Move” by Arielle Dreher
Jackson Free Press [Jackson, Miss.]
“Permission to Hate” by Elizabeth Leland
The Charlotte Observer
“Worthy of Survival” by Kathleen McGrory
Tampa Bay Times
Outstanding Magazine Article
“Battle of the Bathroom” by Michael Scherer
Time
“HIV Mystery: Solved?” by Tim Murphy
The Nation
“The Official Coming-Out Party” by Kevin Arnovitz
ESPN The Magazine
“On the Run” by Jacob Kushner
Vice Magazine
“Rethinking Gender” by Robin Marantz Henig
National Geographic
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage
The Advocate
Cosmopolitan
Seventeen
Teen Vogue
Time
Outstanding Digital Journalism Article
“105 Trans Women On American TV: A History and Analysis” by Riese Bernard
Autostraddle.com
“After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos” by Daniel Wenger
NewYorker.com
“The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues. Meet the Lesbian Bishop Caught in the Middle.” by Becca Andrews
MotherJones.com
“These are the Queer Refugees Australia has Locked Up on a Remote Pacific Island” by J. Lester Feder
BuzzFeed.com
“The Uncertain Olympic Future for Trans and Intersex Athletes” by Diana Tourjee
Broadly.Vice.com
Outstanding Digital Journalism – Multimedia
“Last Men Standing: AIDS Survivors Still Fighting for Their Lives” by Erin Allday
SFChronicle.com
“New Deep South: Kayla”
TheFront.com
“No Access: Young, Black & Positive”
Tonic.Vice.com
“Unerased: Counting Transgender Lives” by Meredith Talusan
Mic.com
“Willing and Able: Employment as a Transgender New Yorker” by Jordi Oliveres, Santiago García Muñoz
Fusion.net
Outstanding Blog
Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters
holybulliesandheadlessmonsters.blogspot.com
I’m Still Josh
imstilljosh.com
Mombian
mombian.com
My Fabulous Disease
marksking.com
TransGriot
transgriot.blogspot.com
Special Recognition
Her Story
HerStoryShow.com
We’ve Been Around
WeveBeenAround.com
Outstanding Music Artist (Spanish Language)
Kany García, Limonada (Sony Music Latin)
Outstanding Daytime Program Episode (Spanish Language)
“Juan Gabriel: Lo que se ve no se pregunta” Suelta la sopa (Telemundo)
“Las lesbianitas” Caso Cerrado (Telemundo)
Outstanding Television Interview (Spanish Language)
“Entrevista con Congresista Ileana Ros-Lehtinen y su hijo Rodrigo Lehtinen” Al Punto
Univision
“Entrevista con Congresista Ileana-Ros Lehtinen y Nicole Rose” Enfoque
Telemundo
“Matrimonio igualitario en México” Realidades en Contexto
CNN en Español
“Pulse” Showbiz
CNN en Español
“Terror en Orlando” Perspectiva Nacional
Entravision
Outstanding Local Television Interview (Spanish Language)
“Aceptación” Todos los Géneros
Mira TV [Miami]
“La lucha continúa” Enfoque Los Ángeles
KVEA-Telemundo 52 [Los Ángeles]
“Orlando: atentado contra la comunidad latina LGBT” Pura Política
NY1 Noticias [New York]
Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish Language)
“El dolor en la voz de familiares” Un Nuevo Día
Telemundo
“Entrevista con Kany García” Primer Impacto
Univision
“Reto del corazón” Aquí y Ahora
Univision
“Siempre fui Xander” Aquí y Ahora
Univision
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish Language)
“Comunidad LGBT rinde tributo a las 49 víctimas de masacre en Orlando” Noticiero NTN 24
NTN
“Luto en la nación” Noticiero Telemundo
Telemundo
“Masacre en Orlando” Noticiero Univision
Univision
“Masacre Orlando” Conclusiones
CNN en Español
“Miles se congregaron en Orlando por lo ocurrido en el bar Pulse” Azteca Noticias
TV Azteca
Outstanding Local TV Journalism (Spanish Language)
“Camuy, Puerto Rico” Noticiero Telemundo 51
WSCV-Telemundo 51 [Miami]
“A la calle por quien soy” Noticias 34
KMEX-Univision 34 [Los Ángeles]
“Ordenanza de baños” Noticias 23
KUVN-Univision 23 [Dallas, Texas]
“Sobreviviente de Pulse en Orlando” Noticiero Telemundo 51
WSCV-Telemundo 51 [Miami]
“La vida en transición” Telenoticias Washington
WZDC-Telemundo 25 [Washington D.C.]
Outstanding Newspaper Article (Spanish Language)
“Las discretas batallas LGBTI ganadas en Guatemala” por Sonia Pérez D.
Associated Press
“Ecuatoriano gay supera barreras y publica novela en inglés” por Claudia Torrens
Associated Press
“Padres latinos se acercaron a sus hijos tras ataque en Orlando” por Pilar Marrero
La Opinión
“Se buscan donantes de sangre, pero con restricciones” por Virginia Gaglianone
La Opinión
“Ser gay no es una enfermedad” por Pedro F. Frisneda
El Diario New York
Outstanding Digital Journalism Article (Spanish Language)
“6 mujeres transgénero exitosas que rompen moldes en América Latina” por Leire Ventas
BBCMundo.com
“Documental desmonta estereotipos sobre homofobia de latinos en EE.UU.” por Juan Carlos Gomi
efe.com
“La fotografía del niño mexicano que buscó impedir una marcha se vuelve viral” por Daniela Patiño
cnnenespanol.cnn.com
“La lucha para proteger los derechos de los estudiantes LGBT en Colombia” por Ernesto Londoño
The New York Times en Español
“Orlando trata de entender el porqué de la masacre en que murieron 50 personas” por Lizette Alvarez y Richard Perez Peña
The New York Times en Español
Outstanding Digital Journalism – Multimedia (Spanish Language)
“23 personajes LGBT mexicanos que la están rompiendo” por Mireya González
Buzzfeed.com
“49 poderosas y conmovedoras imágenes de la masacre de Orlando” por Daniel Rivero y David Matthews
Fusion.net
“Comunidad gay en México: ‘Nos sentimos desnudos ante la discriminación'” por Mario González
cnnespanol.cnn.com
“Conmovedor video retrata el prejuicio en Puerto Rico” por Marcos Billy Guzmán
elnuevodia.com
“Orlando recobra el pulso: la historia de tres sobrevivientes”
Univision.com
Special Recognition (Spanish Language)
“Sin ir más lejos” por Gema Corredera
