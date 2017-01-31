Nominations for the 28th annual GLAAD media awards were announced today and in the list that counts 156, only two were named in the outstanding film wide release category, Oscar frontrunner Moonlight and Paramount’s Star Trek Beyond. Cable networks dominated in the television category with Showtimes’ Shameless, BBC America’s Orphan Black, USA’s Eyewitness, and Freeform’s Shadowhunters among those vying for the award that recognizes media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBT community and the issues that affect their lives.

The ceremony will take place on two night, beginning in Los Angles on April 1 at The Beverly Hilton followed by the New York on May 6 at New York Hilton Midtown. Special honorees for each city to be revealed in the coming weeks.

See the list below:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

“Moonlight” (A24)

“Star Trek Beyond” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

“The Handmaiden” (Amazon)

“Naz & Maalik” (Wolfe Releasing)

“Other People” (Vertical Entertainment)

“Spa Night” (Strand Releasing)

“Those People” (Wolfe Releasing)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox)

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW)

“Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“One Mississippi” (Amazon)

“The Real O’Neals” (ABC)

“Steven Universe” (Cartoon Network)

“Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

“Take My Wife” (Seeso)

“Transparent” (Amazon)

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Fosters” (Freeform)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

“Hap and Leonard” (SundanceTV)

“How to Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

“The OA” (Netflix)

“Orphan Black” (BBC America)

“Shadowhunters” (Freeform)

“Shameless” (Showtime)

“Supergirl” (The CW)

“Wynonna Earp” (Syfy)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a Series Without a Regular LGBTQ Character)

“The Loud House,” “Attention Deficit” (Nickelodeon)

“Drunk History,” “Bar Fights” (Comedy Central)

“Black-ish,” “Johnson & Johnson” (ABC)

“Black Mirror,” “San Junipero” (Netflix)

“Easy,” “Vegan Cinderella” (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

“Eyewitness” (USA Network)

“London Spy” (BBC America)

“Looking: The Movie” (HBO)

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” (Fox)

“Vicious: The Finale” (PBS)

Outstanding Documentary

“Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures” (HBO)

“Out of Iraq” (Logo)

“The Same Difference” (Centric)

“Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four” (Investigation Discovery)

“The Trans List” (HBO)

Outstanding Daily Drama

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Outstanding Reality Series

“Gaycation” (Viceland)

“I Am Cait” (E!)

“I Am Jazz” (TLC)

“The Prancing Elites Project” (Oxygen)

“Strut” (Oxygen)

Outstanding Music Artist

Against Me!, “Shape Shift With Me” (Total Treble Music/Xtra Mile)

Blood Orange, “Freetown Sound” (Domino)

Brandy Clark, “Big Day in a Small Town” (Warner Bros. Records)

Tyler Glenn, “Excommunication” (Island Records)

Ty Herndon, “House on Fire” (BFD)

Elton John, “Wonderful Crazy Night” (Island Records)

Lady Gaga, “Joanne” (Interscope Records)

Frank Ocean, “Blonde” (Boys Don’t Cry)

Sia, “This is Acting” (RCA Records)

Tegan and Sara, “Love You to Death” (Warner Bros. Records)

Outstanding Comic Book

All-New X-Men, written by Dennis Hopeless (Marvel Comics)

Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Marvel Comics)

DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics)

Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Studios)

Love is Love, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko (IDW Publishing, DC Comics)

Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios)

Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando (DC Comics)

Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth (Marvel Comics)

Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan (Image Comics)

The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Talk Show Episode

“Angelica Ross” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Comedy Central

“Cookie Johnson” Super Soul Sunday

OWN

“North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws” Late Night with Seth Meyers

NBC

“Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor” The Ellen DeGeneres Show

syndicated

“Trey Pearson” The View

ABC

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“Bingham” SC Featured

ESPN

“Church and States” VICE on HBO

HBO

“Gavin Grimm’s Fight” VICE News Tonight

HBO

“Life as Matt” E:60

ESPN

“Switching Teams” 60 Minutes

CBS

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Gay Community in U.S. ‘Forged in Fire'” The Rachel Maddow Show

MSNBC

“Interview with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi” Anderson Cooper 360

CNN

“Many in LGBT Community Fear Changes under Trump” NBC Nightly News

NBC

“Terror in Orlando” PBS NewsHour

PBS

“Troop Turnaround: U.S. Military Transgender Ban Ended by Pentagon” CBS This Morning

CBS

Outstanding Newspaper Article

“An LGBT Hunger Crisis” by Roni Caryn Rabin

The New York Times

“Mid-South Couples Celebrate First Year of Marriage Equality, But Challenges Remain for LGBT Community” by Katie Fretland, Ron Maxey

The Commercial Appeal [Memphis, Tenn.]

“Nowhere to Go: LGBT Youth on the Move” by Arielle Dreher

Jackson Free Press [Jackson, Miss.]

“Permission to Hate” by Elizabeth Leland

The Charlotte Observer

“Worthy of Survival” by Kathleen McGrory

Tampa Bay Times

Outstanding Magazine Article

“Battle of the Bathroom” by Michael Scherer

Time

“HIV Mystery: Solved?” by Tim Murphy

The Nation

“The Official Coming-Out Party” by Kevin Arnovitz

ESPN The Magazine

“On the Run” by Jacob Kushner

Vice Magazine

“Rethinking Gender” by Robin Marantz Henig

National Geographic

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Cosmopolitan

Seventeen

Teen Vogue

Time

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

“105 Trans Women On American TV: A History and Analysis” by Riese Bernard

Autostraddle.com

“After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos” by Daniel Wenger

NewYorker.com

“The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues. Meet the Lesbian Bishop Caught in the Middle.” by Becca Andrews

MotherJones.com

“These are the Queer Refugees Australia has Locked Up on a Remote Pacific Island” by J. Lester Feder

BuzzFeed.com

“The Uncertain Olympic Future for Trans and Intersex Athletes” by Diana Tourjee

Broadly.Vice.com

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Multimedia

“Last Men Standing: AIDS Survivors Still Fighting for Their Lives” by Erin Allday

SFChronicle.com

“New Deep South: Kayla”

TheFront.com

“No Access: Young, Black & Positive”

Tonic.Vice.com

“Unerased: Counting Transgender Lives” by Meredith Talusan

Mic.com

“Willing and Able: Employment as a Transgender New Yorker” by Jordi Oliveres, Santiago García Muñoz

Fusion.net

Outstanding Blog

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

holybulliesandheadlessmonsters.blogspot.com

I’m Still Josh

imstilljosh.com

Mombian

mombian.com

My Fabulous Disease

marksking.com

TransGriot

transgriot.blogspot.com

Special Recognition

Her Story

HerStoryShow.com

We’ve Been Around

WeveBeenAround.com

Outstanding Music Artist (Spanish Language)

Kany García, Limonada (Sony Music Latin)

Outstanding Daytime Program Episode (Spanish Language)

“Juan Gabriel: Lo que se ve no se pregunta” Suelta la sopa (Telemundo)

“Las lesbianitas” Caso Cerrado (Telemundo)

Outstanding Television Interview (Spanish Language)

“Entrevista con Congresista Ileana Ros-Lehtinen y su hijo Rodrigo Lehtinen” Al Punto

Univision

“Entrevista con Congresista Ileana-Ros Lehtinen y Nicole Rose” Enfoque

Telemundo

“Matrimonio igualitario en México” Realidades en Contexto

CNN en Español

“Pulse” Showbiz

CNN en Español

“Terror en Orlando” Perspectiva Nacional

Entravision



Outstanding Local Television Interview (Spanish Language)

“Aceptación” Todos los Géneros

Mira TV [Miami]

“La lucha continúa” Enfoque Los Ángeles

KVEA-Telemundo 52 [Los Ángeles]

“Orlando: atentado contra la comunidad latina LGBT” Pura Política

NY1 Noticias [New York]



Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish Language)

“El dolor en la voz de familiares” Un Nuevo Día

Telemundo

“Entrevista con Kany García” Primer Impacto

Univision

“Reto del corazón” Aquí y Ahora

Univision

“Siempre fui Xander” Aquí y Ahora

Univision

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish Language)

“Comunidad LGBT rinde tributo a las 49 víctimas de masacre en Orlando” Noticiero NTN 24

NTN

“Luto en la nación” Noticiero Telemundo

Telemundo

“Masacre en Orlando” Noticiero Univision

Univision

“Masacre Orlando” Conclusiones

CNN en Español

“Miles se congregaron en Orlando por lo ocurrido en el bar Pulse” Azteca Noticias

TV Azteca

Outstanding Local TV Journalism (Spanish Language)

“Camuy, Puerto Rico” Noticiero Telemundo 51

WSCV-Telemundo 51 [Miami]

“A la calle por quien soy” Noticias 34

KMEX-Univision 34 [Los Ángeles]

“Ordenanza de baños” Noticias 23

KUVN-Univision 23 [Dallas, Texas]

“Sobreviviente de Pulse en Orlando” Noticiero Telemundo 51

WSCV-Telemundo 51 [Miami]

“La vida en transición” Telenoticias Washington

WZDC-Telemundo 25 [Washington D.C.]

Outstanding Newspaper Article (Spanish Language)

“Las discretas batallas LGBTI ganadas en Guatemala” por Sonia Pérez D.

Associated Press

“Ecuatoriano gay supera barreras y publica novela en inglés” por Claudia Torrens

Associated Press

“Padres latinos se acercaron a sus hijos tras ataque en Orlando” por Pilar Marrero

La Opinión

“Se buscan donantes de sangre, pero con restricciones” por Virginia Gaglianone

La Opinión

“Ser gay no es una enfermedad” por Pedro F. Frisneda

El Diario New York



Outstanding Digital Journalism Article (Spanish Language)

“6 mujeres transgénero exitosas que rompen moldes en América Latina” por Leire Ventas

BBCMundo.com

“Documental desmonta estereotipos sobre homofobia de latinos en EE.UU.” por Juan Carlos Gomi

efe.com

“La fotografía del niño mexicano que buscó impedir una marcha se vuelve viral” por Daniela Patiño

cnnenespanol.cnn.com

“La lucha para proteger los derechos de los estudiantes LGBT en Colombia” por Ernesto Londoño

The New York Times en Español

“Orlando trata de entender el porqué de la masacre en que murieron 50 personas” por Lizette Alvarez y Richard Perez Peña

The New York Times en Español

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Multimedia (Spanish Language)

“23 personajes LGBT mexicanos que la están rompiendo” por Mireya González

Buzzfeed.com

“49 poderosas y conmovedoras imágenes de la masacre de Orlando” por Daniel Rivero y David Matthews

Fusion.net

“Comunidad gay en México: ‘Nos sentimos desnudos ante la discriminación'” por Mario González

cnnespanol.cnn.com

“Conmovedor video retrata el prejuicio en Puerto Rico” por Marcos Billy Guzmán

elnuevodia.com

“Orlando recobra el pulso: la historia de tres sobrevivientes”

Univision.com

Special Recognition (Spanish Language)

“Sin ir más lejos” por Gema Corredera