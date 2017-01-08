Golden Globe nominees have been solid overall at the Specialty box office during Golden Globes weekend, even though tempered somewhat by the snow and ice in the Northeast. Lionsgate’s La La Land went full throttle into wide release Friday grossing $10 million, while Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions’ Manchester By The Sea scaled back a bit from the previous weekend, though still in over a thousand locations taking more than $2.47 million Friday to Sunday. A24’s 20th Century Women played an additional half dozen theaters in its second weekend grossing nearly $143K, while The Weinstein Company added runs for its awards nominee Lion, grossing just over $2 million in its seventh frame. Well Go USA, meanwhile, bowed Jackie Chan’s Railroad Tigers, grossing $127,600 in over a few dozen locations and Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson headed into its second weekend grossing over $70,000 from seven runs. And Golden Globe nominees Elle from Sony Classics and A24’s Moonlight topped box office thresholds over the weekend.

NEW RELEASES

Railroad Tigers (Well Go USA) NEW [43 Theaters] Weekend $127,600, Average $3,038

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

20th Century Women (A24) Week 2 [10 Theaters] Weekend $142,824, Average $14,282, Cume $395,412

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 2 [7 Theaters] Weekend $70,268, Average $10,038, Cume $221,960

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

A Monster Calls (Focus Features) Week 3 [1,523 Theaters] Weekend $2,019,350, Average $1,326, Cume $2,110,842

Julieta (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [17 Theaters] Weekend $107,968, Average $6,351, Cume $353,788

Live By Night (Warner Bros.) Week 3 [4 Theaters] Weekend $28K, Average $7K, Cume $169,490

Silence (Paramount Pictures) Week 3 [51 Theaters] Weekend $480K, Average $9,411, Cume $862K

Patriots Day (CBS Films/Lionsgate) Week 3 [7 Theaters] Weekend $105K, Average $15K, Cume $870,400

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [3 Theaters] Weekend $34,737, Average $11,579, Cume $161,128

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 4 [9 Theaters] Weekend $32,183, Average $3,576, Cume $203,522

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 5 [1,515 Theaters] Weekend $10M, Average $6,601, Cume $51,656,587

Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Week 6 [353 Theaters] Weekend $1M, Average $2,833, Cume $9,196,551

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 7 [600 Theaters], Weekend $2,021,000, Average $3,368, Cume $9,813,719

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 8 [1,054 Theaters] Weekend $2,473,985, Average $2,347, Cume $33,814,342

Nocturnal Animals (Focus Features) Week 8 [73 Theaters] Weekend $88,760, Average $1,216, Cume $10,429,064

Elle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [36 Theaters] Weekend $50,492, Average $1,403, Cume $1,018,387

The Eagle Huntress (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [94 Theaters] Weekend $113,297, Average $1,205, Cume $2,495,555

Loving (Focus Features) Week 11 [65 Theaters] Weekend $46,330, Average $713, Cume $7,591,432

Moonlight (A24) Week 12 [135 Theaters] Weekend $358,225, Average $2,654, Cume $13,262,484