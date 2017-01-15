The new year is certainly not making a spectacle of itself on the Specialty side. Some Oscar contenders are still making a show of it, but newcomers are mostly flat at best. A24’s Moonlight had some shine over the weekend following its Golden Globes win for best drama, adding several hundred theaters over last weekend. The film grossed over $1.1 million. Lionsgate’s Golden Globe fave La La Land remains the Specialty box office darling as it goes further into wide release, grossing $14.5M for the weekend. Sony Classics’ Elle won two Globes last weekend and also cashed in with added runs, grossing over $300K. And though it did not take home an award last weekend, Jackie nevertheless is showing zest as it closes in on two months in release, crossing $10M.

NEW RELEASES

OK Jaanu (FIP) NEW [121 Theaters] Weekend $244K, Average $2,017, Cume $275K (4-day)

Reset (FilmRise) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $2,088, Average $1,044

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

20th Century Women (Annapurna) Week 3 [29 Theaters] Weekend $307,571, Average $10,606, Cume $826,219

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 3 [14 Theaters] Weekend $95,287, Average $6,806, Cume $355,889

A Monster Calls (Focus Features) Week 4 [1,513 Theaters] Weekend $642,885 (4-day), Average $425, Cume $3,466,513 (4-day)

Julieta (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [29 Theaters] Weekend $132,345, Average $4,564, Cume $516,158

Silence (Paramount Pictures) Week 4 [747 Theaters] Weekend $1,940,000, Average $2,597, Cume $3,382,000

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [5 Theaters] Weekend $40,966, Average $8,193, Cume $216,816

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 5 [15 Theaters] Weekend $40,785, Average $2,719, Cume $267,576

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 6 [1,848 Theaters] Weekend $14,500,000 ($17,500,00 – 4-day), Average $9,470 (4-day), Cume $77,081,569 (4-day)

Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Week 7 [353 Theaters] Weekend $715K, Average $2,025, Cume $10,623,089

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 8 [575 Theaters], Weekend $2,256,000, Average $3,923, Cume $13,298,604

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 9 [726 Theaters] Weekend $1,744,650, Average $2,403, Cume $36,906,650

Nocturnal Animals (Focus Features) Week 9 [54 Theaters] Weekend $86,405 (4-day), Average $1,600, Cume $10.577,568 (4-day)

Elle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [209 Theaters] Weekend $314,471, Average $1,505, Cume $1,378,829

The Eagle Huntress (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [82 Theaters] Weekend $92,393, Average $1,188, Cume $2,609,949

Loving (Focus Features) Week 12 [41 Theaters] Weekend $35,150 (4-day), Average $857, Cume $7,658,585 (4-day)

Moonlight (A24) Week 13 [582 Theaters] Weekend $1,104,140, Average $1,897, Cume $14,894,898