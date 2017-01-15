The new year is certainly not making a spectacle of itself on the Specialty side. Some Oscar contenders are still making a show of it, but newcomers are mostly flat at best. A24’s Moonlight had some shine over the weekend following its Golden Globes win for best drama, adding several hundred theaters over last weekend. The film grossed over $1.1 million. Lionsgate’s Golden Globe fave La La Land remains the Specialty box office darling as it goes further into wide release, grossing $14.5M for the weekend. Sony Classics’ Elle won two Globes last weekend and also cashed in with added runs, grossing over $300K. And though it did not take home an award last weekend, Jackie nevertheless is showing zest as it closes in on two months in release, crossing $10M.
NEW RELEASES
OK Jaanu (FIP) NEW [121 Theaters] Weekend $244K, Average $2,017, Cume $275K (4-day)
Reset (FilmRise) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $2,088, Average $1,044
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
20th Century Women (Annapurna) Week 3 [29 Theaters] Weekend $307,571, Average $10,606, Cume $826,219
Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 3 [14 Theaters] Weekend $95,287, Average $6,806, Cume $355,889
A Monster Calls (Focus Features) Week 4 [1,513 Theaters] Weekend $642,885 (4-day), Average $425, Cume $3,466,513 (4-day)
Julieta (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [29 Theaters] Weekend $132,345, Average $4,564, Cume $516,158
Silence (Paramount Pictures) Week 4 [747 Theaters] Weekend $1,940,000, Average $2,597, Cume $3,382,000
Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [5 Theaters] Weekend $40,966, Average $8,193, Cume $216,816
Neruda (The Orchard) Week 5 [15 Theaters] Weekend $40,785, Average $2,719, Cume $267,576
La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 6 [1,848 Theaters] Weekend $14,500,000 ($17,500,00 – 4-day), Average $9,470 (4-day), Cume $77,081,569 (4-day)
Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Week 7 [353 Theaters] Weekend $715K, Average $2,025, Cume $10,623,089
Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 8 [575 Theaters], Weekend $2,256,000, Average $3,923, Cume $13,298,604
Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 9 [726 Theaters] Weekend $1,744,650, Average $2,403, Cume $36,906,650
Nocturnal Animals (Focus Features) Week 9 [54 Theaters] Weekend $86,405 (4-day), Average $1,600, Cume $10.577,568 (4-day)
Elle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [209 Theaters] Weekend $314,471, Average $1,505, Cume $1,378,829
The Eagle Huntress (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [82 Theaters] Weekend $92,393, Average $1,188, Cume $2,609,949
Loving (Focus Features) Week 12 [41 Theaters] Weekend $35,150 (4-day), Average $857, Cume $7,658,585 (4-day)
Moonlight (A24) Week 13 [582 Theaters] Weekend $1,104,140, Average $1,897, Cume $14,894,898
