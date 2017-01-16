Monica Crowley, the conservative radio host and former Fox News commentator whose Twitter bio boasts “Profoundly honored to serve my country,” won’t be doing that in the Trump administration. Today she said she won’t take a gig appointed by Donald Trump’ to serve in a senior communications role for his pick for Michael Flynn, his choice for national security adviser. The move comes amid swirling allegations of plagiarism in her 2012 book and other published materials.

“After much reflection I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” Crowley said in a statement to the Washington Times today. “I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal.”

She had been tapped to serve as senior director of strategic communications at the National Security Council. The Trump transition team has called the plagiarism reports politically motivated.