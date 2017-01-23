David Garrett’s Mister Smith Entertainment has boarded international sales for Terrence Malick’s upcoming WWII biopic Radegund (working title), and will be launching the project to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin next month.

The film is based on the true story of Franz Jägerstätter, the Austrian farmer who defied Hitler and follows him and his beloved wife, Fani, along their remarkable path of resistance. Told through real wartime letters, the love story finds the couple in conflict with members of their close-knit town, their church, their government and even their friends – all of which brings them to a dramatic choice.

Radegund, which is currently in post-production and set for a 2017 release date, boasts a strong international cast including August Diehl (The Counterfeiters, Inglorious Basterds) as Jägerstätter; Valerie Pachner (Bad Luck, Egon Schiele – Death and the Maiden) as his wife Fani; Matthias Schoenaerts (Far From the Madding Crowd, Rust and Bone) as Captain Herder; and Bruno Ganz (Downfall, Wings of Desire) as Judge Lueben. Martin Wuttke, Maria Simon, Karin Neuhäuser and Alexander Fehling also star.

This will be the first time well-respected international sales veteran Garrett has partnered with Malick since his years at Summit International, when he sold Malick’s 2011 Cannes Palme d’Or winner The Tree of Life.

Malick directs from his own screenplay and will reteam with The Tree of Life cinematographer Jörg Widmer. Grant Hill produces with Dario Bergesio, Marcus Loges, Josh Jeter and Elisabeth Bentley. Studio Babelsberg is co-producing. Adam Morgan, Henning Molfenter, Carl Woebcken and Christoph Fissers are exec producers.

“Terry has long wanted to tell this sweeping and emotionally charged story,” said Hill. “This story of love, sacrifice and destiny resonates as much in today’s complex world as it did in war torn Europe in 1941. The questions are the same and the choices are equally as difficult. We are very pleased to have Mister Smith Entertainment as our partners on this project.”