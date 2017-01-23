Missy Elliott (Ghostbusters) and Dish Nation‘s Rickey Smiley are set to guest star on separate episodes of new Fox series Star, created/executive produced by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy.

Elliot will play Pumpkin, a dangerous producer/recording artist who knew Carlotta (Queen Latifah) in her past life. She’s been hired by Star’s (Jude Demorest) boyfriend to surprise her at one of the girls’ upcoming performances.

Smiley plays the MC of the Atlanta NexFest competition. He announces the five finalists who hope to nab the grand prize — a big, fat record deal. It’s what the girls have been working toward all season.

Star follows three talented young singers (Demorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O’Grady) who are desperate for a new start and with ambitions of stardom as they navigate the cutthroat music business. Benjamin Bratt and Amiyah Scott also star.

Actress, rapper, dancer and record producer Elliott has won multiple Grammys, including best female rap solo performance for “Work It.” Her TV credits include The X Factor, Lip Sync Battle and a guest spot on Empire.

Smiley, who Atlanta-based hosts the nationally syndicated radio program The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, most recently starred in Rickey Smiley for Real, a reality series about his life.