So many successful franchises, so much time. Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment are mixing it up with the sequels of three of their most successful animated IPs. First, The Secret Life of Pets 2 is being pushed by a year from July 13, 2018 to Fourth of July weekend a year later. In addition, Minions 2 is moving up a weekend from July 10, 2020 to a week earlier — Fourth of July weekend (yet again) — in the same year. And not to be upstaged, Sing 2 will get the spotlight on Christmas Day, 2020, which is a Friday that year.

Together, the grosses of the original films is a staggering $2.5 billion. The Secret Life of Pets, which bowed this year on July 8, ended up grossing $368.3M this year and has taken in a whopping $875.4M globally. Minions, released the previous year also in July, is Universal/Illumination’s billion dollar baby with $1.159B — $336M of that collected stateside. And Sing, which was released late last year on Dec. 21, has so far grossed $425M worldwide.