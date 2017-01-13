Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution has announced that game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and viral video showcase series RightThisMinute have been renewed through the 2017-2018 season on ABC-owned stations that carry the the shows.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, Millionaire is currently in its 15th national syndication season. Meanwhile, the 2017-2018 season is RightThisMinute‘s fifth year in national syndication and seventh overall. Both shows enjoyed double digit year over year growth among adults 25-54, women 25-54, and hourseholds, the highest for any first-run half-hour strip in national syndication.

Millionaire weekdays in national syndication and is taped in front of a live studio audience at Bally’s Las Vegas. The Valleycrest Productions Ltd. show is distributed by Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution. James Rowley serves as executive producer.

RightThisMinute is produced by MagicDust Television in Phoenix, Arizona, and distributed by Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution. Hosted by Gayle Bass, Charity Bailey, Christian Vera, Oli Pettigrew and Nick Calderone, Cox Media Group, Raycom Media, Inc. and The E.W. Scripps Company are partnered with MagicDust in the show’s creation and ownership.