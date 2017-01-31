With the Berlin Film Festival a little over a week away, Oscar-winning costume designer Milena Canonero has been set to receive an honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement. The Berlinale has also designated the recipients of its Camera tribute this year: Geoffrey Rush, Chinese producer/distributor Nansun Shi and Egyptian film critic and author Samir Farid.

A four-time Oscar winner, Canonero has worked with such directors as Stanley Kubrick, Francis Ford Coppola, Sydney Pollack, Warren Beatty, Roman Polanski, Steven Soderbergh, Louis Malle, Tony Scott, Barbet Schroeder, Sofia Coppola and Wes Anderson.

Her credits include A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon (scoring her first Oscar), The Shining, Chariots Of Fire (Oscar No. 2), The Cotton Club, Out Of Africa, Dick Tracy, Marie Antoinette (Oscar No. 3), The Godfather Part III and 2014 Berlinale opener The Grand Budapest Hotel for which she scored Oscar No. 4. Each of those will be screened in Berlin next month.

Canonero recently directed her first commercial and is developing a documentary about the costume and production designer Piero Tosi.

The festival also announced recipients of the Berlinale Camera which goes to film personalities or institutions to which it feels particularly indebted and wishes to express its thanks.

Hong Kong producer Nansun Shi is known for her work with Tsui Hark, whose Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back broke opening day records in China on Saturday. Together with Tsui, they founded Film Workshop in 1984. Their biggest international successes include A Better Tomorrow (1986) by John Woo; Once Upon A Time In China (1991) with Jet Li, and Seven Swords (2005), the latter two directed by Tsui. They also produced the excellent Infernal Affairs trilogy upon which Martin Scorsese based The Departed. Most recently, Nansun produced Tsui’s The Taking Of Tiger Mountain, which grossed over $140M in China.

Oscar-winner Geoffrey Rush has a long history with Berlin, having starred in eight films at the festival. The Australian actor’s Academy Award came for 1981’s Shine and has also received Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for Shakespeare In Love and Quills, both of which were in competition in Berlin. Other credits include The King’s Speech, The Tailor Of Panama, the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and last year’s Candy. In this year’s official selection, he is playing the lead in Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait.

Samir Farid is an eminent film critic and author hailing from the Arab world. His experience includes 38 years at Egyptian daily Al-Gomhoreya. He has also co-founded the National Festival of Short and Documentary Films, the National Festival of Feature Films, and the Egyptian Film Critics Association. Since the early 1970s, Farid has also been a member of the FIPRESCI, the international federation of film critics. He is the author and translator of more than 60 books on Arab and world cinema.