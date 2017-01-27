Mike Connors, who starred as a brawling L.A. private eye on the long-running CBS crime drama Mannix, died today of leukemia at a hospital in Tarzana, CA. He was 91.

Connors already was a veteran of TV shows when he landed the role of Joe Mannix in 1967. The series would air an impressive 194 episodes over eight seasons despite bouncing around the network’s schedule nearly every year. Mannix was a slow-building series, not making the primetime Top 25 until the 1970-71 season, then topping out at No. 7 overall the following year.

The show underwent a format change after its first season, which had seen Mannix working for Intertect, a company that specialized in the use of computers and other then-high-tech gadgets. But he went solo for Season 2. Just about every episode featured a serious brawl, and you can guess who came out on top. Joseph Campanella co-starred on Season 1 and was replaced by Gail Fisher for the remainder of the series.

A native of Fresno, CA, Connors got his start with small roles in early-1950s films, billed as Touch Conners in such pics as Sudden Fear and Sky Commando. But the end of that decade, he began to focus on the growing TV medium, landing guest roles on such popular series as Have Gun — Will Travel, Maverick and Wagon Train. He landed his first series-lead role in 1959 on Tightrope, playing a man who infiltrated organized crime in the CBS police drama that lasted just one season.

Connors continued to appear in films and guest on TV series through the 1960s, starring such big-screen fare as Situation Hopeless … But Not Serious with Alec Guinness (1965) and Kiss the Girls and Make Them Die (1966) and co-starring with Ann-Margret, Red Buttons and Bing Crosby in the 1966 Western Stagecoach. He had roles in such hit shows as The Untouchables, Perry Mason and The Red Skelton Hour before landing his signature Mannix gig.

