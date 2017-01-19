Tributes to Miguel Ferrer are pouring out in the wake of the celebrated character actor’s death today at 61 following a battle with throat cancer. Those who worked with him, knew him, or simply admired him praised Ferrer for both his on-camera and voice acting, celebrated him as a decent human being, and frequently noted some of his most well-known roles.

Among those weighing in, Ferrer’s cousin, George Clooney. “Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer,” said Clooney in a statement. “But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”

Calling his death a “gut-punch”, Ferrer’s Crossing Jordan co-star Jill Hennessy expressed her condolences, describing Ferrer as “hilarious, brilliant” and remembering him for the stories he told his co-workers.

Can't believe this gut-punch…just heard @Miguel_J_Ferrer passed..loved that hilarious, brilliant dude. So much luv 2 his family. Unreal. — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) January 19, 2017

In between takes of intense gravity,he'd make all of us on set laugh till we cried..had respect 4 ALL..& THE STORIES- #MiguelFerrer #RIP https://t.co/9WcWAs1FMl — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) January 19, 2017

Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost, a friend of Ferrer’s since the 70s, said of Ferrer that “working & writing for him” was “a highlight in every part of my life.”

1) A death in the family: just learned we lost Miguel Ferrer today. Join me pls in sending sympathy to his wife and family. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

2) We go back to 1974. Broke in on the same show. Great talent, better man. Working & writing for him a highlight in every part of my life. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

3) Too soon, too soon, too soon. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

Baby Driver and Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy director Edgar Wright noted Ferrer’s role in Robocop and of course, his character, Bob Morton’s most famous quote. And others paid tribute to his often unremarked body of work.

RIP the great Miguel Ferrer. Memorable in many roles like TWIN PEAKS & just brilliant as Bob Morton in ROBOCOP. 'I fucking love that guy!'. pic.twitter.com/CKAXNKG3V4 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 19, 2017

#MiguelFerrer died? Well that sucks. Great character actor. — Elias Toufexis (@EliasToufexis) January 19, 2017

R.I.P. Miguel Ferrer — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 19, 2017

RIP #MiguelFerrer, a great actor with a broad range of memorable characters.Who can forget Bob Morton in #Robocop? "I f-ing love that guy!" https://t.co/CQNfjyntmc — Rob (@RobCabrera) January 19, 2017