Veteran actor Miguel Ferrer worked on NCIS: Los Angeles until his death. The actor, who passed away this morning of cancer, was a series regular on the CBS drama, playing NCIS Assistant Director Owen Granger.

His character had been part of the show’s major mole storyline in the current eighth season. The most recent episode, which aired on Monday, ended with a Granger cliffhanger as he was left clinging to life on life support machines in a hospital after being stabbed by an unknown assailant while in custody.

But that is not the last NCIS:LA fans will see of Granger. Ferrer filmed several additional episodes of the show before his death. The series’ writers are currently discussing how to wrap Granger’s storyline. Ferrer joined NCIS: LA as a recurring in Season 3 and was promoted to regular at the beginning of Season 5.

“Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. “Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart.

Ferrer also will be seen in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks revival, which is set to premiere May 21 on Showtime. Ferrer was among the first actors signed for the new series, on which he is reprising his role as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield from the groundbreaking original drama, which aired on ABC. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost tweeted today, following Ferrer’s passing:

1) A death in the family: just learned we lost Miguel Ferrer today. Join me pls in sending sympathy to his wife and family. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

2) We go back to 1974. Broke in on the same show. Great talent, better man. Working & writing for him a highlight in every part of my life. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017