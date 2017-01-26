EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Williams, just nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her turn as the distraught mother in Manchester By The Sea, is in talks to star in what will become Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid-90s. The film, about a boy coming of age in Los Angeles in the mid-1990s as he finds his life lessons through his skateboarding buddies, will be produced by Scott Rudin (Fences) and Eli Bush (Ex Machina, The Grand Budapest Hotel) with Ken Kao (Knight Of Cups, Sea Of Trees) for A24.

Hill penned the script for the film which follows a kid as he navigates through fighting, the lures of drinking, drugs and sex while feeling all the peer pressure as he heads into his teen years. Williams would, again, play a mother — this time a single mom trying to raise her 12-year-old son Stevie in this awkward and turbulent time in life. They are eyeing a June start. She is also set to play Janis Joplin for director Sean Durkin.

The four-time Oscar-nominated Williams is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.