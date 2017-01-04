Michelle Obama will visit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 11, in what will be her final appearance on a talk show as the sitting FLOTUS. The sit-down with Fallon will fall one day after President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address to the nation from Chicago.

REX/Shutterstock This will be the third trip to NBC’s Tonight for Mrs Obama. Her first guest gig was on February 20, 2014, participating in the “Ew!” sketch with Fallon and Will Ferrell. During her second appearance on April 2, 2015, FLOTUS showed off her dancing skills with Fallon in a presentation of the “Evolution Of Mom Dancing.”

Obama recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for what was her final one-on-one from inside the White House. The hourlong interview drew 9.39M viewers and a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49, which was OK, but well below the ratings highs for some of Winfrey’s signature primetime interview specials of the past few decades.

Prior to the election, Obama’s visit to Stephen Colbert brought Late Show its largest Tuesday crowd in nearly a year and its best demo ratings since May. In July, she took part in a Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden.

Obama’s previous visits to Tonight have provided ratings bumps and in June this year, her husband helped The Tonight Show capture its best Thursday metered market ratings since Jimmy Fallon’s first week as host two years ago.