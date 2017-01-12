Michelle Obama’s final appearance on The Tonight Show as first lady was both funny and touching. She shared her thoughts on leaving the White House after eight years, saying it hit the family harder than they thought it would.

“It has been surprisingly emotional for all of us in ways we didn’t expect,” Obama revealed to host Jimmy Fallon. Obama also thanked Fallon for being a great partner with her on her many initiatives she championed throughout her husband’s term.

The two also chatted about President Obama’s farewell address and Obama put to rest all the “Where was Sasha?” questions. “She had a final,” Obama explained.

Obama then joined Fallon in writing thank you notes. Obama kicked it off writing to her husband, “Thank you, Barack, for proving you’re not a lame duck but my very own silver fox,” she said, adding, “I’m angling for a good gift.”

The show also gave supporters a chance to read farewell letters to the first lady’s official portrait, explaining what her term meant to them, before she appeared in real life from behind a curtain.

You can watch that video below and thank you notes above: