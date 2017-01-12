During the Presidential campaign last year, Michelle Obama repeatedly told supporters that “when they go low, we go high” in relation to Donald Trump and the Republicans. Well, that didn’t work out at the ballot box but it sure was true of the First Lady’s final official visit to The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

With a 3.0/8 result in metered market ratings, Obama’s thank you notes with host Jimmy Fallon and greeting fans helped push the NBC late night show to a 10-month Wednesday high. Not only was last night’s show the best any Tonight Show has done mid-week since March 2 last year but the show was up a strong 25% over its last Wednesday original of December 21, 2016.

A repeat guest on the Fallon fronted show with 11 appearances total over the past eight years, the First Lady has been a ratings winner before. However, last night’s appearance may hold special significance as The Tonight Show won easily over its combined competition. In local people meters looking at the 18-49 demo, The Tonight Show’s 0.9 result was the same as the 0.5 of Jimmy Kimmel Live and the 0.4 of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert put together.

Among metered market ratings, the ABC late nigh show drew a 1.8/5 while the CBS show got a 2.0/5.

Of course in nine days, America will have a new First Lady in Melania Trump … when will she be showing up on The Tonight Show as her husband so often has?