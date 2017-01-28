ABC has given a pilot order to The Gospel Of Kevin, an hourlong project from veteran showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter, Resurrection) and ABC Studios. The duo wrote the script and will executive produce through their Fazekas & Butters production company, which has a pod deal at ABC Studios.

The Gospel of Kevin, which was a late pitch sale, is a light one hour about Kevin, a down-on-his-luck man who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world.

In addition to writing, Fazekas and Butters executive produce, while F&B’ Robert Atwood serves as producer.





This is is the second consecutive pilot for F&B since it was launched as a full-fledged pod based at ABC Studios. In the company’s maiden season last year, Fazekas and Butters landed a pilot order at ABC for The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez, written by Cuban-American playwright Charise Castro Smith and starring Gina Torres.

ABC has been looking for lighter hourlong projects this pilot season, “Tonally, looking at some shows that are less dark, less edgy, more hopeful, more joyful, we have been talking about Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty, Brothers & Sisters and wanting to see if we could bring some of that quality back to our air,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey told Deadline earlier this month.

In addition to The Gospel Of Kevin, ABC’s lighter-tone hourlong pilots picked up so far include the Marc Cherry project starring Reba McEntire and The Trustee, a comedic one-hour from the Smurfs writers Jay Scherick and David Ronn.