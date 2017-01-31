EXCLUSIVE: Michael Peña has been set to star in sci-fi thriller Extinction for Good Universe and Mandeville Films.

Ben Young, the helmer behind the gut-wrenchingly suspenseful tale Hounds of Love, will direct the title from a script written by Spenser Cohen, Brad Caleb Kane and Arrival scribe Eric Heisserer. Good Universe will be launching the title to international buyers at the Berlin Film Festival next month.

Story follows a man who has a recurring dream of losing his family. His nightmare turns into a reality when the planet is invaded by a force bent on brutality and destruction. Fighting for their lives, he comes to realize an unknown strength to keep his family safe from harm.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville will produce. Alexander Young of Mandeville will executive produce alongside Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake of Good Universe. Erin Westerman will oversee for the company. Cohen’s producing partner, Anna Halberg, will serve as co-producer.

Peña recently starred in box office hits The Martian with Matt Damon and Ant-Man with Paul Rudd. He can next be seen in Warner Bros’ upcoming action-comedy Chips. He’s also had roles in American Hustle, End of Watch, Million Dollar Baby and Crash.

Young’s Hounds of Love premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival and took home the Best Actress prize for Ashleigh Cummings.

Good Universe’s Dan Freedman negotiated the deal on behalf of the producers.

Peña is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Rick Genow.

Young is repped by UTA.