Michael Offer, one of the go-to drama pilot directors for ABC and ABC Studios, has been tapped to helm another high-profile pilot for the network and studio, a crime drama from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry toplined by country star Reba McEntire.

Written by Cherry, the untitled project — the first ABC drama pilot ordered by ABC this season — centers on Ruby Adair (McEntire), the sheriff of colorful small town Oxblood, KY, who finds her red state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Together they form an uneasy alliance as Ruby takes the agent behind the lace curtains of this Southern Gothic community to meet an assortment of bizarre characters, each with a secret of their own.

In addition to writing, Cherry serves as showrunner on the pilot, which he executive produces with Sabrina Wind, McEntire and Mindy Schultheis & Michael Hanel.

This fulfills a directing deal Offer has at ABC/ABC Studios. He recently directed two Shondaland/ABC drama pilots that went to series, How To Get Away With Murder, now in its third season, and the upcoming Still Star-Crossed, whose title will change. At ABC, he also helmed the 2015 drama pilot Runner starring Paula Patton. Offer is repped by ICM Partners and Writ Large.