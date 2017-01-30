Lifetime has cast the remaining lead role in its upcoming biopic Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland. Sam Adegoke (Switched At Birth) will play Jackson bodyguard Javon Beard, joining previously announced Chad L. Coleman as Jackson’s other bodyguard Bill Whitfield and Jackson tribute artist Navi in his acting debut as the King of Pop. Shooting begins Monday in Los Angeles.

The biopic is based on the best-selling book, Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days, and told the eyes through the eyes of Jackson’s trusted bodyguards, Whitfield and Beard. The movie will reveal firsthand the devotion Michael had to his children, and the hidden drama that took place during the last two years of his life.

Suzanne de Passe (The Jacksons: An American Dream), Madison Jones and Robert Teitel (Barbershop franchise, Notorious) are executive producing. Searching for Neverland is produced by Silver Screen (The Craigslist Killer) and Dianne Houston (Take the Lead, Surviving Compton) is directing from a script written by Elizabeth Hunter (Beauty Shop).

The two-hour original Lifetime movie is slated for premiere later this year.

Adegoke also recurred on Murder in the First and recently had guest spots on Code Black and NCIS: Los Angeles.