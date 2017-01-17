EXCLUSIVE: MGM has acquired Snapshot, a novella by Brandon Sanderson. Broken Road Productions and Film 360 are producing. The tale is a sci-fi story about a detective assigned to Snapshot Duty. This is where society can create a snapshot of a specific day in time. The experiences people have, the paths they follow — all of them are real again for one day in the snapshot. All for the purposes of investigation by the court. The cop uses it as a way to find where a criminal dumped a weapon or what really happened in a domestic dispute. It’s drudgery, until the day the cop investigates the memory of a call that was never logged, and he makes a horrifying discovery.

