Two months before Nobodies‘ March 29 series premiere, TV Land has picked up a 12-episode second season of the single-camera comedy series, executive produced by Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, for premiere in 2018.

Nobodies stars and is executive produced and written by Groundlings alums Davidson, Dorf and Ramras and revolves around the three as they try desperately to land one of their famous friends for a feature script that they have developed, so that they, too, can rise to fame in Hollywood. The trio’s real-life friends McCarthy and Falcone executive produce through their production banner On The Day. Michael McDonald (MADtv) serves as executive producer, director and showrunner. JAX Media’s Tony Hernandez exec produces. Falcone directed the pilot episode and guest starred in it alongside Jason Bateman, Maya Rudolph, Jim Rash and Nat Faxon also guest star in the pilot.

“Picking up Nobodies for season two was a no-brainer when all these extremely talented people are behind it,” said Keith Cox, President of Development and Production for TV Land. “It’s a bold, quirky, hilarious look at what happens when you will do or say anything to succeed in Hollywood.”

Along with Nobodies, TV Land will debut new comedy series American Woman, starring Alicia Silverstone, in 2016.