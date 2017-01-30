EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures is courting Mel Gibson and John Lithgow to star in the sequel to Daddy’s Home, opposite Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. Gary Sanchez produces. For Gibson, this comes after the success of Hacksaw Ridge, which is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Lithgow just won the SAG Award for The Crown. Offers are out and it looks promising, if they can work out the deal. Stay tuned.

