UPDATED with NBC News announcement: Megyn Kelly,will join NBC News, it was announced today by Andrew Lack, Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group.

Kelly will become anchor of a new one hour daytime program that she will develop closely with NBC News colleagues. The show will air Monday through Friday at a time to be announced in the coming months. (When Kelly co-hosted Disney’s Kelly Ripa talk show Live With Kelly the morning after Trump’s historic election, she’d churned up record ratings for that daytime talker, placing it in the No. 1 spot for syndicated programs, ahead of Dr. Phil and Ellen. Kelly brought Ripa her biggest crowd since her former co-host Michael Strahan absconded to Good Morning America.)

As part of the multi-year agreement, Kelly also will anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show, and will contribute to NBC’s breaking news coverage as well as the network’s political and special events coverage.

In today’s announcement, Lack called Kelly “an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career” and has “demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

In the announcement, NBC News noted Kelly has consistently delivered top ratings. Kelly, who joined FNC in 2004 as a Washington-based correspondent, has anchored Fox News Channel’s The Kelly File, which is the No. 2 rated show in all of cable news, behind FNC’s The O’Reilly Factor and which, NBC News insisted, is the No. 1 news program in overall viewers on cable news, apparently agreeing with Kelly that Bill O’Reilly’s show is an opinion program, not a news program.

But Kelly became a household name in 2015 during her dangerous encounter with Celebrity Apprentice star-turned-45th President of the United States Donald Trump during his White House bid, when she asked him, at the first GOP debate, to defend his demeaning descriptions of Rosie O’Donnell and other women over the years. Though more than 24 million people watched Trump respond smoothly with an O’Donnell crack that played enormously well in the hall, the notoriously thin-skinned real-estate magnate unleashed what he calls his “beautiful Twitter account” in an attack of Kelly. He also took to CNN the next night, telling Lemon, whose show, not coincidentally competes for viewers in Kelly’s 9 PM time slot, that when she’d asked the question there was “blood coming out of her – wherever.”

It’s unclear when Kelly will start at NBC News, given that her Fox News Channel contract expires in the summer. Fox News had aggressively worked to hang on to its primetime star, offering her a new contract at more than $20M per year. On the same day Disney announced Kelly would co-host Ripa’s talk show the morning after the presidential election, Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch gave an interview to his Wall Street Journal, to publicly proclaim Kelly’s importance to his news network and his hopes of getting her under contract “very soon.” The article included some flattering money-is-no-object language, and a “Megan Kelly Seeks Salary North Of $20 Million In Contract Talks With Fox News ” headline. But, also in that article, Murdoch sent Kelly a message with the remark, “We have a deep bench of talent, many of whom would give their right arm for her” time slot.

In November, speculation about Kelly’s future really revved up as she showcased herself across the TV landscape plugging her book, Settle For More, as news audiences wait to see whether she would accept a change of assignment.

Talk of an exit gained a lot of traction last month when Fox News Channel appointed Tom Lowell, executive producer of The Kelly File, to be VP and managing editor of news. Lowell has a long history with Kelly, so a lot was read into that announcement, what with Kelly taking so long to tell Fox News if she’s sticking around or jumping ship.

Kelly tried to squelch speculation, which included Drudge speculation she “may” move to CNN, tweeting “Don’t believe a thing u hear unless it comes from me, period,” about some of the chatter.

Kelly has been careful to say, in interviews about the book, that Rupert Murdoch, who stepped in as Fox News Executive Chairman when Ailes bowed out, urged her to add on the chapter about her experience with Ailes and his exit.

