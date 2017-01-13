EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Modine, who was recently nominated for a Screen Actor’s Guild Award as part of the cast of Netflix’s critically acclaimed original drama Stranger Things, has joined Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin in the Sicario sequel Soldado. The Lionsgate/Black Label Media crime thriller is being directed by Stefano Sollima and was written by Taylor Sheridan. In the film, Modine portrays Secretary of Defense Director James Ridley opposite Catherine Keener, who plays his Deputy Director. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk, Black Label’s Molly Smith and Thad and Trent Luckinbill, and Edward McDonnell are producing the film.

Modine seems to constantly be working (and directing). After helming the short film Super Sex which starred Elizabeth Perkins, Kevin Nealon, Efren Ramirez, Ruby Modine and Edward Asner (and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival), he recently mounted the feature The Rocking Horsemen about five high school boys who start a band in 1962. Modine also completed production on the British comedy Hippopotamus, based on the novel by Stephen Fry. He is repped by APA, The Artists Partnership and Untitled Management.