Master of None‘s Aziz Ansari will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on January 21 with Big Sean as musical guest.

Ansari created and stars in the critically praised Netflix series Master of None, which will return later this year. This is also Big Sean’s debut as musical guest. His upcoming album, “I Decided.,” is set for release on February 3. Sean’s last studio album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

As previously announced, Rogue One star Felicity Jones hosts the January 14 SNL with musical guest Sturgill Simpson.