Among the many honors TV icon Mary Tyler Moore received throughout her career was the Screen Actors Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Above is a video of her acceptance speech for the award at the 18th annual SAG Awards in 2012.

”Mary Tyler Moore won our hearts as Laura Petrie and Mary Richards, our respect as her production company became synonymous with quality television, our awe as she tackled difficult subject matter in film and on Broadway, and our admiration she turned her public recognition into a catalyst to draw attention to critical and deeply personal health and social issues,” said then SAG president, the late Ken Howard in announcing her selection. ”She truly embodies the spirit behind SAG’s Life Achievement Award, and we are honored to proclaim her as its 48th recipient.”

Moore won two Emmys for The Dick Van Dyke Show and four for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, along with an Oscar nomination for Ordinary People. She is being remembered today following her death at the age of 80.