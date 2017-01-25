Mary Tyler Moore, the iconic TV figure who starred in two of the most influential television series of all time, has died. She was 80 years old and had battled diabetes for decades.

“A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,” her publicist Mara Buxbaum said Wednesday. The website TMZ report4ed that Moore had died in a Connecticut hospital and may have spent as much as a week on a respirator before passing away.

Moore had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 33, around the start of her run on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” the multiple-award winning program about a young journalist working in the newsroom of a Minneapolis TV station.

