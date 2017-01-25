Refresh for latest… The TV world lost one of its greatest icons today. Mary Tyler Moore, the six-time Emmy winner and 15-time nominees who lit up the small screen with her two legendary series — The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s and The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the ’70s — died at 80. Back in 2012, the WGA released its list of 101 Best Written TV Series, and it ranked Mary Tyler Moore at No. 6 and Dick Van Dyke at 14. She also scored an Oscar nom for her lead role in 1980’s Ordinary People. Hollywood figures and others expressed their sadness and grief social media immediately after the news of her passing broke; here is a sampling:
Leslie Mooves, Chairman and CEO of CBS Corp.
“Mary Tyler Moore was a once-in-a-generation talent. She will be long remembered as a gifted actress, television pioneer and a role model to so many. CBS has lost one of the very best to ever grace our airwaves and our industry has lost a true legend and friend.”
My favorite ever.
The ideal housewife in the 60s, the sunny spunky single go to gal in the 70s, I
like thousands of women have lost an beloved icon. But what really threw me was her performance in Ordinary People when she threw her son’s breakfast in the kitchen disposal because he wasn’t hungry at that time. The understated anger and rage was electric to me and spoke volumes about the frailties of her character and admittedly, myself at times.