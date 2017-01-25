Refresh for latest… The TV world lost one of its greatest icons today. Mary Tyler Moore, the six-time Emmy winner and 15-time nominees who lit up the small screen with her two legendary series — The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s and The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the ’70s — died at 80. Back in 2012, the WGA released its list of 101 Best Written TV Series, and it ranked Mary Tyler Moore at No. 6 and Dick Van Dyke at 14. She also scored an Oscar nom for her lead role in 1980’s Ordinary People. Hollywood figures and others expressed their sadness and grief social media immediately after the news of her passing broke; here is a sampling:

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

Leslie Mooves, Chairman and CEO of CBS Corp.

“Mary Tyler Moore was a once-in-a-generation talent. She will be long remembered as a gifted actress, television pioneer and a role model to so many. CBS has lost one of the very best to ever grace our airwaves and our industry has lost a true legend and friend.”

Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today. https://t.co/FpJ5EUEOCn pic.twitter.com/x8dKH7g21v — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 25, 2017

That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary 🕊 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 25, 2017

A behind the scenes shot from "Hot in Cleveland" on the week I got to work with the cast of the Mary Tyler Moore Show. A truly special job that I will never forget. RIP to the genius & iconic #MaryTylerMoore. A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

RIP #MaryTylerMoore – TV & film star, tireless defender of animals, and scourge of diabetes. Truly she turned the world on with her smile… https://t.co/dDzB2YGoOe — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 25, 2017

She could turn the whole world on with her smile…admired #MaryTylerMoore very much. Thinking of her family & loved ones. ❤ https://t.co/GsSNGzKmQN — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 25, 2017

Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute's silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy pic.twitter.com/UFHIkvWg3i — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 25, 2017

TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eUY6SkP6Tr — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 25, 2017

I truly loved #MaryTylerMoore. I got to tell her once in person: You gave us endless hours of utter joy. We owe you a zillion smiles. https://t.co/4njbHCUqc5 — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

God dammit. GOD. DAMMMIT. "Mary Tyler Moore, Who Incarnated the Modern Woman on TV, Dies at 80" https://t.co/zGs8tl1ugo — jenny slate (@jennyslate) January 25, 2017

I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore, RIP pic.twitter.com/QnGXwSKos2 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 25, 2017

This scene is etched into the brain of this child of the 70s. Rest In Peace #MaryTylerMoore pic.twitter.com/dQLIcL9Hzi — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 25, 2017

R.I.P #maryTylerMoore "who can take a nothing day and make it all seem worthwhile well it's you girl and u should know it" — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore was a wonderful leader for diabetes research. She was a great, talented person with deep passion about juvenile diabetes. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 25, 2017