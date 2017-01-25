CBS News announced this afternoon it will air a special one-hour tribute to Mary Tyler Moore, who died today at age 80.

Gayle King will anchor Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around, to air at 9 PM ET. And yes, Oprah will be among those who weigh in, though she was not involved in any of Moore’s iconic TV series and there are still plenty of people around who were, some of whom presumably will participate in the special, though CBS News did not name any of them.

CBS took guff in some quarters today when it briefly interrupted its daytime schedule for Scott Pelley to report that Moore had died. Moore was a huge CBS star, including her role as Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 60’s, and as the single woman with a career in TV journalism on Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 70’s.

CBS News said the special will “mine CBS’ vast archives ” and include “interviews with Oprah Winfrey, newsmakers, admirers and others.”

Susan Zirinsky is the senior executive producer of the special.